Artisan food producers invited to apply for stall in Cork’s historic English Market 

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, meeting Gwyneth Landon of O'Sullivan's Poultry & Game, during the Lord Mayor's annual official visit to The English Market, where he met and spoke with traders, tourists and shoppers along the way. Pictures: Michael O'Sullivan

Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 19:00
Eoin English

Innovative artisan food producers have been invited to apply for one of the four vacant stalls in Cork’s historic English Market — described as a rare opportunity to become part of the city's food heritage.

News of the lettings came just hours after the new Lord Mayor, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, called for a more “hands-on futureproof strategy” for the famous indoor food market, for urgent roof repairs and a long-term business plan.

Mr McCarthy issued his statement on Wednesday after his first official to the local authority-owned market following his election last Friday.

It is a long-standing tradition for the newly elected mayor to walk the market aisles and meet traders.

In a statement afterwards, Mr McCarthy said several traders spoke of their concern about empty stalls lying vacant for too long, some of which are vacant following recent retirements of market stalwarts, as well as the need for roof repairs and an overall business plan development.

“The market is a historic gem down through the ages and dates back to 1788 — just one year after the Mayoralty chain was created — and has had many high-end publicity wins and events in recent years,” Mr McCarthy said.

“The market is a civic space all Corkonians can be proud of and I know many Corkonians make weekly attempts to support the SMEs within the space. I am a regular punter there as well.” 

Food start-ups

But he said the market's northern aisle in particular needs a plan with a small number of stalls vacant.

While the city council has a food strategy, and the market has a start-up food business stall, he said there is more scope to support more foodie start-ups.

“I have made my comments to the council’s management team on the market and have asked them to present a strategy for the market at the council’s finance committee. And above all, it is crucial for all of us in Cork to support the Market or to rediscover it if one has not bought from there in a while," he said.

Just hours later, the market confirmed that it is now seeking applications and expressions of interest from “innovative, artisan and high-quality food producers and providers” nationwide to take over the four vacant stalls.

Traders from The English Market welcome budding and established food entrepreneurs to apply to 'start their story' at the market, at one of four long-term stall holdings available.
“Home to many generational family businesses, vacancies at the market are rare, however, there are currently four primely placed market stalls available to let to the right candidates,” the market said.

The market’s property manager, Brendan Walsh, said successful applicants can expect to operate from a high-quality fully fitted unit and avail of low monthly rates that include management, marketing, and overhead facilities.

“The market also affords traders invaluable industry insights; as they can trial products, assess demand and receive live feedback from customers, all while making lasting connections with customers, traders, and suppliers in the market,” he said.

All proposals will be considered by a specialist panel to ensure the new traders will be in keeping with the values of the market.

Applicants who can demonstrate a commitment to innovation and sustainable food practices, from low ‘food miles’ to compostable packaging, will be in strong contention.

The English Market was founded in 1788 and welcomes thousands of customers and visitors every year.

It is open from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday but is closed on Sundays and bank holidays.

It has opened for some special one-off night-time events but it has yet to build in a scheduled late-night opening.

You can get details on how to apply here.

