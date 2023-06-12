Terry Prone: Full employment means staff can readily leave a toxic workplace

Backstairs gossip suggests that the claimed toxicity of the ITV workplace lay in the top performers (Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby) having little direct contact with juniors. As in many entertainment settings, the top bods were protected by a phalanx of managers from such grievous intrusion.
Their unwillingness to engage, reportedly, included not learning names, not meeting eyes when passing in corridors, not registering anybody below a certain level as human (except, of course, where Schofield was having an unwise affair with one of the most junior staff).
The great thing about full employment in this country is that, whatever an employee’s definition of ‘toxic workplace’ is, they can leave it, right now, without hassle.
It also means that the oft-talked-about ‘talent management’ requires close and personally unsparing examination of how the talent expresses itself.