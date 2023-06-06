Terry Prone: Is it over yet? The ITV saga that just keeps running

Never mind that child-in-a-car question “Are we there, yet?” The ITV question has to be “Is it over, yet?”

Many serious people who believe news and current affairs media should be, well, about news and current affairs, would wish the This Morning saga was certified as complete.

It’s not, though. As long as ITV’s people continue to make fascinatingly weird mistakes, the epic will run. Those mistakes, this week, belonged to Holly Willoughby and Martin Frizell, the programme editor.

Holly assumed the role of viewer-therapist in a piece to camera wherein she implied that viewers mightn’t be OK. As a greeting that was going to be watched by all of mainstream and social media, it was disastrous.

But then, the man who makes the editorial decisions, got in on the act. Leaving his home in the morning he was accosted by journalists who were moving on from the problems of Schofield, solo, to the wider question of whether This Morning was a toxic working environment.

Even a media neophyte would have expected hacks to be outside Frizell’s front door, so it certainly wasn’t a surprise to an old hand like him. And, absent a sudden cataclysmic public appearance by the young man at the centre of the controversy, the story had to be moved on.

If you missed it, you missed a great example of a high-ranking communications industry executive putting an elegantly shod foot in his mouth and hammering it way past his uvula.

“I’ll tell you what’s toxic and I’ve always found it toxic,” he announced to media who drew a collective anticipatory breath. “Aubergine.” What? Yes.

“Aubergine,” he repeated. “Do you like aubergine? Do you? Do you like aubergine because I don’t like aubergine. It’s just a personal thing.”

This Morning editor, Martin Frizell, looked and sounded ridiculous. File picture

Here’s the boss of an area within ITV which is being investigated to explore accusations of toxicity as a workplace. Any workplace which has generated three weeks of negative coverage about an inappropriate relationship, followed by another week of negative coverage about that workplace as somewhere to earn a living, needs its boss to steady the ship, by taking the complaints seriously.

He could have done it by a one-sentence to the effect that this is being investigated and he can’t talk until judgment is made. He could merely have shaken a serious head.

He took none of those options. Instead he went for unfunny facetious. He looked and sounded ridiculous. More to the point, he looked out of touch with the context. As out of touch as Holly Willoughby’s unwanted therapy session.

The viewers don't need therapy. They’re having a great time watching the most dysfunctional family since Succession, with the kicker that these are not actors.

And thanks to Aubergine Man, there are more episodes still to come.