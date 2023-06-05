Terry Prone: I learned to shout properly during my trip on Dublin’s Viking Splash tour

This, in other circumstances, might have met with some historical scepticism but the sun was warm on our shoulders, the vehicle was lumpily efficient in the water, and nobody was going to argue with Vinnie.
He had the general air of an actor or standup comic who had bested recalcitrant hecklers in theatres or nightclubs. Only in Dublin would you have a tour guide showing off the city who would do a three-minute severely contemptuous riff rubbishing the street art outside the waterside theatre, undeterred by his largely American audience from sideswiping the originating US artist.
On the way back to Stephen’s Green, Vinnie gave a brief history of the vehicle in which we were travelling, claiming most of them had been made by women personified by Rosie the Riveter who worked in shipyards during the Second World War while their menfolk were at the front.
Then he indicated we should not restrain ourselves from being positive about him on Tripadvisor and, sore-throated from yelling, we dispersed, the jet-lagged to go to hotel beds, the rest to buy coffee or ice-creams and relish the golden dying of the day.