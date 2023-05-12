Joyce Fegan: The role of domestic abuse in Ireland’s 'vanishing' women

Former Garda detective Tom Rock, who led the Annie McCarrick incident room, said neither he nor the investigation team ever received the faxes.
Another case that recently underwent the documentary microscope decades later is that of Fiona Sinnott, in Co Wexford, who went missing near her home in February 1998.
A number of witnesses claimed Ciara had left her house late at night to meet the man, him having previously approached her in a chipper, but he denied all knowledge of her whereabouts.
Into the midlands area of the triangle is the case of Fiona Pender, 26, again who seemingly vanished into thin air from the security of her home in Tullamore, Co Offaly, in August 1996.