Mick Clifford: The jury's still out on whether justice was served on Hutch

Last Monday, after he was acquitted of the charge of murder, Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch had a bit of a walkabout outside the Criminal Courts of Justice building.

Trailed by a scrum of reporters and photographers, he was trying to locate a taxi.

As he made his progress, some members of the public called out positive greetings and congratulations to him.

Later in the week, various media organisations canvassed opinions on Hutch in his home place, Dublin’s north inner city. For the greater part, the response was positive.

Beyond that, there is a sense that there was a degree of sympathy for his plight among sections of the general public, which is highly unusual.

Hutch is a dangerous criminal with a history that includes being a suspect in at least two murders.

He has a reputation for avoiding involvement in making money from drugs, but the basis for that is questionable.

For instance, is it possible that a major criminal today has never at any point invested money for a lucrative return in the drugs trade?

He has also made a settlement with the Criminal Asset Bureau for €1.2m.

Having stayed in the shadows for a long time, his re-emergence in the public consciousness in recent years was through the Kinahan-Hutch feud, which claimed 18 lives.

At least two of these murders were of people who were entirely innocent of any involvement in crime.

Others who died had only a peripheral involvement and were targeted mainly because of a sometimes loose association with Hutch.

Despite his acquittal this week, it is fair to say that many among the public would be of the opinion that he had a central involvement in the Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne in 2016.

The presiding judge at the Special Criminal Court, Tara Burns, stated the belief of her and her two colleagues that members of the Hutch family were involved, but they couldn’t say beyond a reasonable doubt that Gerry Hutch was guilty of murder.

There seemed to be a degree of sympathy for the plight of Gerry Hutch among sections of the general public, which is highly unusual considering his reputation.

Ordinarily, public opinion towards criminals of Hutch’s status is to hope that the law can find a way of ensuring they are locked up, that they pay for their crimes, and that they are no longer at threat to public safety.

Yet Hutch appears to have escaped such opprobrium. Why?

In the first instance, it would appear that he was the beneficiary of a sense of natural justice.

Usually, when a defendant beats the rap as he did, the general reaction is “he got off”.

In Hutch’s case, most who observed the trial came to the conclusion that anything but a ‘not guilty’ verdict would have been completely unjust.

Lack of evidence

The case against him was extremely flimsy, leaving the impression that it was brought as much in response to general pressure to make somebody answer for what was a public outrage rather than any solid evidence.

Jonathan Dowdall, 44, leaving court last summer with his father Patrick Dowdall. His intervention was a disaster for the Hutch prosecution.

Before Jonathan Dowdall turned State’s witness, in a deal to reduce charges against himself — which had included murder — most of the case was based on hours of recording of the two men talking during a car journey.

Hutch does not make any admission on the tape, but it could be posited that he indicates control and knowledge of the possession of three of the weapons that were used.

This opened the possibility for a charge related to firearms but very little to pursue him for murder. Yet he was only subject to the latter charge.

It was as if there was misplaced confidence that the juryless court would ensure that this defendant, who “everybody knows” was behind the operation, would be convicted.

The decision to even admit the tape in evidence was controversial, as much of the recording occurred in Northern Ireland, a different jurisdiction.

Had Hutch been convicted, there was already a solid ground for appeal in that judicial decision.

Dowdall’s intervention was a disaster for the prosecution.

He was entirely discredited as a witness and his assertion that Hutch admitted to him to being one of the gunmen, if anything, did further damage to the case.

Prior to that, there was a general belief that if Hutch was involved it was as the mastermind behind the operation rather than taking a hands-on role.

Between it all, it is difficult to understand why the DPP brought the charge and one wonders the degree of pressure that was exerted by the gardaí, who were under pressure themselves, to do so.

Like a Hollywood script

Apart from the details of the trial, the perceived trajectory of Hutch’s life over recent years is straight from the pages of a Hollywood script.

After making his money through crime — and reputedly staying away from the drugs trade — he had beaten the odds, avoided being murdered, and exited so-called gangland years previously to a quiet life.

Unlike others, he didn’t engage in bling or any kind of flashiness. He helped out in his community and even set up a taxi service, taking the wheel himself.

There was tight security throughout the trial.

He called it Carry Any Body, or CAB, an apparent reference to the only real success against him by a law enforcement agency.

Then, through his close-knit family, he was hauled all the way back into the world he had left behind. Two nephews fell out with the Kinahans and he allegedly intervened and negotiated a financial settlement.

Despite that, his nephew Gary was killed by the Kinahans and somebody in the Hutch family felt that revenge was necessary, resulting in the plot to kill Daniel Kinehan at the Regency.

That failed but the outcome was that the Kinahans went after the Hutches with extreme ruthlessness, killing Gerry’s brother, two of his closest friends, and another nephew.

Hutch himself went on the run, from both the Kinehans and the law.

Despite his best-laid plans for a quiet retirement, the past just wouldn’t leave the Monk alone.

The law finally found a way to bring him to justice, but they do so unfairly and so he skips free again.

Meanwhile, the Kinahans who had once seemed all-powerful are now fleeing from pillar to post as the Americans have become involved in shutting them down.

Their future looks bleaker than anything that Hutch is facing.

Such a narrative, combined with the farrago of his murder trial, has, it can be argued, softened public attitudes towards this serious criminal figure.

That would cut no ice with the victims of his crime, from either back in the day, or the families of those killed in the current feud.

He isn’t entirely free. The Kinahans will in all likelihood, and despite their reduced circumstances, probably try again to kill him.

His days of looking over his shoulder are not at an end but neither is he destined to live out those days behind bars.

Has justice been served? Everybody has their own opinion on that.