Joyce Fegan: For some, Ireland is not a safe place. Are we OK with that?

No rights, no attitudes, can ever be taken for granted. It is a dangerous assumption to believe that certain rights and inclusive attitudes, once rooted, will remain stable, or even progress.

This sentiment was committed to the public psyche this month, 55 years ago, by Martin Luther King Jr, who said “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice”.

We hope it bends towards justice. But in Ireland, it hasn’t been looking great of late.

On Wednesday of this week, new figures showed that the number of reported hate crimes and other hate-related incidents notified to the gardaí rose by 29% last year.

There were 582 hate crimes and hate-related incidents recorded in Ireland, in 2022. The figure for 2021 was 448.

Some people might look at this jump and say: “There’s just been an increase in reporting, and that’s great people are reporting.”

Zero incidences are what we should be aiming for.

When any alleged hate crimes or hate incidents are reported here, they are recorded and investigated. And a total of 617 discriminatory motives were recorded in 2022, up from 483 in 2021.

Race was the most prevalent discriminatory motive at 32%, next was sexual orientation at 22%, and then nationality at 21%.

For many people, Ireland is not all “céad míle fáilte”.

For many people, safety, basic bodily safety, and human dignity is not something they can take for granted. For some, Ireland is not a safe place

Are we OK with that?

One positive here is that you don’t have to be the one directly experiencing the hate crime to report it, but witnesses can too.

“I urge any person who has experienced or observed prejudice to come forward and report those incidents to us. I can assure people that complaints will be dealt with thoroughly and professionally,” said assistant commissioner Paula Hilman this week.

Reporting these crimes also makes some kind of a difference, even though people not having to experience them in the first place would be the ideal. One man was jailed for three months in the district court after gardaí witnessed him being involved in homophobic abuse and public order offences.

And in another case, a customer in a shop who shouldered a young black staff member received a 10-month suspended sentence, also by the district court.

Racism and homophobia will not be tolerated, and where hate crimes have occurred — they will be prosecuted. If you’re a perpetrator of such crimes, you’re not necessarily going to get away with it.

Also this week, the Government published our National Action Plan Against Racism — something activists have been calling on for several years now.

In response to the new plan, which comes with five objectives, Brian Killoran, CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland (ICI), made a pertinent point.

For a long time in Ireland, we swallowed our own international marketing pitch — that of 100,000 welcomes, where we lived in a State immune to racism and free of hate. Should anyone provide us with information to the contrary, we’d quickly shut it down, shaking it off as a one-off.

“For too long the issue of racism has been seen as not impacting Ireland — a position which stands in stark contrast to the experiences of many within migrant and diverse communities who have been on the receiving end,” Mr Killoran said this week.

Like other crimes of a personal nature, believing the victim of the crime is key — following their lead, over our bias.

Valeria Aquino, the ICI’s integration manager, said it is only those who have experienced racism that can really detail its effect.

“Only those who have experienced racism can adequately describe its impact. It cuts a personal wound which is not easily healed,” Ms Aquino said.

Attack on identity

But what’s more, it’s a crime that is felt wholly personally.

“You are being attacked for a fundamental part of your identity — your skin colour, your religion, your nationality — and made to feel that you are somehow less of a person, less of a human being, because of it,” Ms Aquino added.

She also said that the majority of Irish society is not racist, but it is up to the whole to address it.

“Those of us who have been impacted by racism know that it is not the majority opinion of Irish society, but it does exist, and it is up to all of us to collectively respond, guided by those who have experienced it,” she said.

And while we may not all be out shouldering shop workers or hurling homophobic abuse at random passers-by, are we laying blame, in the private confines of our own minds, for our country’s issues on the wrong shoulders? “Recent upsurges of anti-migrant sentiment, corralled and fanned by the far right, show that the need is clearly there to stop the spread of prejudice and division. Ireland is diverse, and that diversity is a massive positive for all of us,” said Mr Killoran this week.

“Those who would seek to lay the blame for all the failings within our society, such as housing or healthcare issues, at the feet of new communities have nothing to offer but corrosive, racially charged sentiments and misguided blame,” he added.

Punching down on the far less powerful in our society does nothing to hold those with actual legislative power to account.

It certainly might be easier, but it is not at all effective.

Punching down does not actually build homes, bring down the cost of rents or reduce the numbers on hospital trollies

If money and the division of resources are all we really care about, multiple economic reports have found that undocumented immigrants in America pay billions of dollars in tax every year. And not only do they pay large sums of tax, but they also work in those low-paid precarious jobs that the documented middle class rely on — childcare, cleaning and the service industry.

For refugees in America, those who get into the system and receive some support, it has been proved that they pay more in taxes than they ever received in benefits.

According to a working paper from America’s National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), refugees who entered the country as adults will have paid an average of $21,000 more in taxes than they received in benefits over their first 20 years in the country.

And that’s just the money.

Ireland now, thankfully, has an ethnically diverse population. According to Census 2016, various minority ethnic groups account for approximately 15% of the population.

We are richer in many ways because of this development, let’s only build on this progress.