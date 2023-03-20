Inside, £65 in old money. Very old money. These were from 1995.
The small print said they were invalid from the following year. However, when I mentioned this in the media at the time, someone from BT, I think from PR, amusedly conveyed the fact that the company would be delighted to honour them. Which is what you’d expect of a classy department store.
It’s not about the cash or expiry date, it’s about building a customer relationship.
Like the story told of the customer care manager in Nordstrom in the US, who, when a customer complained about a faulty tyre, immediately refunded the purchase price. When a colleague pointed out that Nordstrom don’t sell tyres, the customer care guy smiled.
He could prove the customer wrong, he pointed out, or use his discretion to pay money the store didn’t owe them, thereby reinforcing the relationship with the customer and ensuring they’d spread good, rather than bad comment about Nordstrom.
Earlier this month, I proffered the elderly gift vouchers in part payment for a purchase in Brown Thomas. A manager rejects them, opting instead for my credit card.
Afterwards, I go on the BT website and draw the contradiction to their attention by email, attaching pictures of the vouchers. After a while, I get a response which asks me when their people communicated with me (no clue) and which store I’d recently visited. Why it should matter which store I was in eludes me, but I respond. I get an answer within seconds and am encouraged until I discover it’s asking me to rate how they’re doing.
"Bit premature, lads" is the answer the form doesn’t permit me to tell them.
Then I remember that it was their PR people who had been positive about my vouchers, so I send them that information.
This comes in response:
“Dear Terry, Thank you for your reply and for sending on the further information.
“I have now sent your details over to our PR team for their attention, for them to follow this up.
“We will be back to you as quickly as possible with a resolution, however, please note that due to the bank holiday weekend, it may be next week when we hear back form them. We will be in touch as soon as possible.”
It was at this point I discovered that one of the cats had eaten my lunch. Serves me right for leaving tuna fish salad out on the kitchen surface, but its theft removed my natural affability, so I sent this note to the customer care woman.
“No insult to you — this must be the system you work within — but it’s ridiculous.
“Why’s it gone to PR? To find and name whatever unfortunate said the vouchers would be honoured? What’s the objective here — to make a customer happy or track whoever was originally nice to the customer?
“For €65?
“Have a good weekend and forget about this whole deal.”
Just as I pressed SEND, the cat, which had already ingested its own lunch before laying waste to mine, threw up. Which, in fairness, wasn’t Brown Thomas’s fault, even if it briefly felt like it was.
I put away the vouchers, feeling sorry for the customer care person fronting this miserable bureaucratic response. Clearly, she doesn’t have the discretion to do a Nordstrom job.
Or — to give him his due — the job BoI’s Garret did.