Joyce Fegan: It's taken 30 years to revise Sinéad O'Connor

In this documentary, we see the timely revisionism of Sinéad O’Connor, just like we have with Monica Lewinksy, Britney Spears, and Marilyn Monroe.
A year before, in 1989, a 23-year-old fresh-faced shave-headed female solo artist from little old Ireland took to an American stage with not a backing singer, nor a sole guitarist in sight, in a pair of jeans with her infant son’s babygrow attached. She wooed the industry and an entire nation. It was the Grammy’s and Sinéad danced around alone as she sang her hit song ‘Mandinka’. The American establishment could not get enough of this ripped-jean wearing Irish singer whose tenderness was matched only by her fierceness of presence.
The industry was a long time learning they had gotten into bed with an activist and an artist, not someone seeking fame and fortune.