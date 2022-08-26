Alison O'Connor: Jack Chambers is laying the groundwork, but doesn’t want Martin to go yet

Poor Jack Chambers is caught in the crosshairs of the Irish Examiner. Or at least he feels that he is. The Government chief whip is clearly worried that too many appearances in this newspaper answering questions about his future political plans will make it seem he really does have serious intentions.

On the day we meet for a pre-arranged chat, his interview with the Irish Examiner’s deputy political editor, Elaine Loughlin, has appeared under the headline: “Is Jack Chambers the man to whip Fianna Fail into line as leader?”

It was exactly what I had wanted to ask him about, but Elaine got there first. She too recognised that Chambers is a young man in a hurry, but the 31-year-old Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs and Sport seems horrified at the idea people will think he’s going around somehow touting his wares.

He’s not. But he is certainly laying the groundwork for that job. That is inescapable.

In recent months his work has been noticed by a lot of people inside and outside the party. His broadcast interviews have improved. He’s far less wooden.

There was also the news he now supports women having the option of an abortion in Ireland, having come out against it during the referendum.

It is worth pointing out that the Dublin West TD was only 25 when he was elected a TD, entering the Dáil in 2016.

We all mature into ourselves and our opinions, but this change is certainly more consistent with the view of the vast majority of people who voted in favour of pregnancy terminations in 2018.

The four corners of the country Much of the speculation about his leadership intentions comes from his taking the ball offered by his briefs, especially that of sports minister, and running with it to the four corners of the country. Tony O’Donnell and Paul Higgins of Ringmahon Rangers AFC in Mahon, Cork, discussing developments at the soccer club's grounds with Jack Chambers and Cork City councillor Mary Rose Desmond. Picture: Doug Minihane It’s certainly healthier than the traditional chicken and chips circuit. He seems to have a genuine passion for sport. If you take a look through Chambers’ social media, the content is well informed and upbeat. But you’d be dizzy from his geographical spread — the number of clubs he has managed to visit — this summer alone. On one Wednesday in August his posts, along with photos, are from Co Cork. He visits GAA clubs in Charleville, Kanturk, Newmarket, Cloughduv, Dromtarriffe, and Newcestown, as well as Ballincollig AFC, Ballincollig RFC, and Lakewood Athletic in the same town. He was in Bweeng looking at plans for an all-weather running track, in Kinsale discussing plans for a sports facility. Further into West Cork, on that same day, he visited the new athletics track being constructed in Bandon, as well as Clonakilty RFC, and the local GAA club, as well as Skibbereen Rugby Club. Exciting to see works underway today for a new athletics track at @ClubBandon.



A hugely successful club including @philhealy2 and many more.



Great to meet many of the volunteers and athletes who will benefit from this new facility in the years ahead! pic.twitter.com/cPDStA24l5 — Jack Chambers TD (@jackfchambers) August 10, 2022 Now this was a particularly busy day — but you get the drift. According to Chambers, he just likes engaging with the grassroots and likes meeting people.

He states again that his full support is behind Micheál Martin as Taoiseach and party leader; he is “doing an excellent job and that support will continue as party leader and when he becomes Tánaiste”.

Chambers refers, of course, to the highly unusual political event due to take place in December when Martin will become Tánaiste and Leo Varadkar, once again, Taoiseach.

That’s enough to be getting on with for any new political term, but there is plenty more to contend with over the next few months, not least a potential Cabinet reshuffle surrounding that changeover.

Then there is a budget, with a package of almost €7bn, happening in September rather than October — the expectations of which, in the context of the ever-increasing cost-of-living crisis, are huge.

It was interesting to note this week that, as far as some people in the know are concerned, the wider political system had not yet geared up from its August break. This is despite this very important budget, with all its extra one-off allocations, being just over a month away.

It was the correct political decision to wait though, rather than giving in to the calls for a mini budget. That extra bread would have been long forgotten if we were now facing the prospect of an October budget.

The other pertinent question for anyone associated with Government right now is whether we will be able to keep the lights on this winter. Environment Minister Eamon Ryan returned to the political fray this week following the tragic death of his mother recently. But pinning him down on our energy security for the winter months, not just this year but the following winters, proved rather fruitless.

Delighted to host @jackfchambers this morning and demonstrate how much good the sports grant will do! Thanks for your time. https://t.co/r0ZHocwEJR — Clonakilty Rugby (@ClonakiltyRFC) August 10, 2022

In fact the truth of it is that no one in Government — from whatever party, even speaking on a background basis — is willing to speak with certainty on that fact. The chances are that we will be OK, but within that is the hope that a series of things don’t go wrong for us.

The Conservative Party leadership election in the UK, for instance could be of major interest to us on the blackouts front.

Barring a disaster, it looks as if Liz Truss is going to win that particular crown and that is not good for Ireland in any way, really — from the Northern Ireland protocol to being so dependent on the goodwill of the UK for energy supplies.

According to one senior source, it would “be not quite a declaration of war but” for a prime minister Truss to turn down our tap. But the last few years have shown that when it comes to UK politics you need to be prepared for anything.

Depending on who you are talking to, there is confusion over whether our supply could be turned down without affecting supply to the North — which would clearly be an added protection for those of us beyond the border.

Sticking in my own brain is an excoriating column written last Saturday in the London Times by former Conservative MP, Matthew Parris.

“I’ll wager that at the outset most readers thought Liz Truss a bit weird, curiously hollow and potentially dangerous. This summer a short period will see such rushes to judgement revised. Then Government will descend into a huge effort to contain and defang an unstable prime minister; and we shall revert to our first impressions. Save yourself the detour and stick with them. She’s crackers. It isn’t going to work.”

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers and Sport Ireland CEO Una May with rowers Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, gold medal winners in the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls A Final at the European Championships in Munich. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

But back to the potential leader in waiting here, Chambers, who doesn’t want to be seen as such. In his current job as Government chief whip he will be busy ensuring the Government has the numbers for votes, as Sinn Féin keeps the squeeze on.

It’s been an unsettling week, what with the eventual resignation of junior minister Robert Troy.

For Chambers, it’s a case of working to keep the show on the road, because that also suits better any leadership ambitions he might have. A possible promotion in the coming months would give him much-needed senior Cabinet experience.

He’s not in a rush to see Micheál Martin go anywhere — for now.