Colm O'Gorman: Try my harissa chicken sandwich with lemon slaw and chilli mayo

Some of my favourite recipes are meals that I came up with on the spur of the moment, meals that were put together based upon whatever I happened to have in the fridge, or to hand.

This week’s recipe is a brilliant example of that. Do not be daunted by how exotic this dish might sound, all you need is chicken, some harissa paste, a few spices, and everyday ingredients you likely have in your fridge or cupboard most of the time.