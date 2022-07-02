Maeve Higgins: The way to stop this steamroller is with a bigger steamroller

At that time, no. For a long time, the newspapers were left untouched, as something that the Kremlin itself could use to understand what was happening in the country. They certainly couldn’t use their own television channels to get a real picture of what was going on, because they were the ones giving them instructions. But when Putin came back for his second presidential term, he started tightening the screws. I think that’s when the megalomania really started.
Well, there was a mass protest movement in 2011 as a response to the parliamentary elections, and there was a huge crackdown and lots of people were put in jail for a very long time. The first, I guess, realisation of who Putin really was by Russians, and people around the world, was when he cracked down so hard on his own people and the opposition. Back then, it was Russia’s problem. Now? It’s everyone’s problem.
Like you say, there’s Ukrainian refugees everywhere so it’s not something that feels so distant. People in Europe are encountering this every day when they meet Ukrainians who’ve have to flee their homes. But the real reason that we should care about what’s happening is because it’s a very clear moral issue, which is that Ukraine is an independent, peaceful country which was aggressively attacked by a much larger power that is using military might in order to conquer territory.
Well, there’s another thing which is really important; this isn’t a war between languages or ethnic groups or cultures. It’s a war between world views. The people who are fighting in Ukraine want to be a part of the European community and do things in a democratic way. The people who support Russia want an authoritarian style of government. And as that authoritarian world view advances through Ukraine, it gets closer to Europe. There’s potential for authoritarianism to spread beyond Ukraine; that’s the other really big reason to care.
My mission when I arrived in Bucha was to corroborate whether the photos and social media I had seen were true, since it seemed unbelievable. Eventually, we found this office building that had eight bodies dumped behind it. Most of the men had their hands tied behind their backs and bullet holes in the head or the chest, or both.
I mean, a lot of people have broken their brains trying to figure out a way to fight disinformation. People have a lot of different ideas but frankly, I don’t think any of them really work. I also don’t think that we’re going to be able to stop Russia with messaging.
I mean, the international community doesn’t want to hear that. If Putin is appeased, it’s just a question of time before he chews off another chunk of Ukraine, or maybe goes further. People want gas prices to go down; they don’t want to have to be involved in an existential fight against an authoritarian regime that seems willing to win at any cost.
I think Ireland has been solid in terms of their response to the war. Irish people have been really supportive of Ukrainian refugees — they know who is to blame. But as everyone feels the economic pain from the instability that’s been caused by the war and Covid and everything else, they should really think about how yes — it sucks — but it’s temporary. You’re going to get through it, and it’s something that you have to do, because Ukrainians are actually suffering much worse privations than a high gas bill.