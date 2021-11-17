John Fallon: The world according to Stephen Kenny

Such is the country’s fondness for World Cup memories, ignited by Reeling In The Years repeats, that the onset of a qualification pathway creates frissons of excitement, regardless of the arduous route in getting there.

It was December 8 last when Ireland discovered their latest assignment to snap a 20-year drought.

A disastrous Uefa Nations League campaign over the previous three months had demoted Ireland from second seeds to third and their punishment was the task of toppling Serbia for the playoff spot.

Consensus decreed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were shoo-ins for first place and a direct ticket to Qatar next year. If only.

Droves of commentary have accompanied Ireland during the journey to Sunday night’s conclusion in Luxembourg. What had been flagged at the outset as a possible second place decider, given Serbia were travelling to Lisbon, descended into a shootout for third spot. Ireland saved par. Here we detail the campaign through the words of the man at the helm. Stephen Kenny came into the job in April 2020 bound by a twin mantra of revolutionising the style of play and delivering success.

April 2020: “We haven’t been in a World Cup since 2002 and these are the things we want to rectify. Our ambition is to qualify for next year’s Euros in Dublin and the World Cup in 2022. There’s no point in being involved if you don’t have that kind of ambition.”

December 7, after being drawn against Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan (along with hosts Qatar in friendlies): “We can’t rule it out but I’m not going to make sweeping statements that we’ll win the group. Looking to the first game against Serbia and taking it from there is how we view it. We want to qualify, whatever way that is.”

March 23, following the 3-2 defeat in Serbia: “We were brilliant against Serbia away. It was as good a performance of an Irish team over the last few years, in relation to the technical level we reached.”

March 26, on eve of home qualifier against Luxembourg: “Aaron Connolly is very doubtful, you could say, with a foot injury. We’ll see how he is”.

An earlier tweet from the FAI Twitter confirmed how he was, namely ruled out, a status he confirmed himself by posting a picture from Brighton beach.

March 27, following 1-0 home defeat to Luxembourg: “We definitely didn’t deserve to lose the game,” said Kenny, a fairly unique viewpoint not shared by observers and participants including his captain Séamus Coleman.

“Luxembourg only had one chance in the game, and a shot from outside the box. It’s a home game against Luxembourg and we are expected to win. I respect that.”

March 30, following 1-1 draw against Qatar: “You have everyone coming out of the woodwork wanting to kick us when we’re down. Some people have turned very quickly.

“I’ve experienced a lot in my life, I feel really strong. You know what? I don’t care. I know what I’m doing. I have clarity in what I’m trying to implement. I don’t care what anyone says. It’s irrelevant to me.”

August 26, when naming his squad for Portugal away: “No,” Kenny responded when asked if his squad suggests a deliberate strategy of looking beyond the World Cup tilt. “It’s going to be tough to get back into contention to qualify, we’re not denying it but there’s nine points to play for and it would be nice to get nine. We know we’ve not started the campaign well.”

September 6, in between scraping a 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan and hosting Serbia, the week Ireland were eliminated from contention with three qualifiers left: “We didn’t try to not win the games — going close in Serbia and Portugal away, scoring first in both.

“I’ve made a decision — right or wrong —– that we would build this squad to be a really, really competitive team to qualify for the Euros in 2024.

“With Portugal and Serbia in the group, and the spine of the last campaign being ripped out of the group, did anyone think we were favourites to qualify or that we should qualify?

“There are a lot of people who say: ‘your job isn’t to develop the game here; just to win the next game but that’s near-sightedness.”

September 30, responding to Paul McGrath’s assertion that Kenny wasn’t the right man to lead Ireland: “Paul also said that he hoped I proved him wrong and that’s certainly the intention in that regard.”

October 9, after beating Azerbaijan 3-0, Kenny’s first competitive win at the 13th attempt, when asked about his contract being extended beyond July 2022: “I don’t care about that. It’s not all going to work straightaway, you can see the potential.”

November 13, on eve of final qualifier in Luxembourg, reflecting on his record of one win in 14 competitive games: “I think there’s no point in me going back to before last March or last March. You’re right, we had a barren period, of course we had, we’re not denying that, “These are different environments. They’re not Covid-filled camps where you lose 10 players through Covid or injuries.

“These are camps where we have most of our squad available and there’s tremendous spirit in the group, we’re getting better all of the time.”

November 14, asked whether he’d have a problem going into March friendlies with only three months left on his contract:

“What will happen will happen. It’s not something I’m looking to sit down in the morning about. I haven’t really thought about it.”

Spectacular finale to WNL but ‘keeper fiasco frustrating

Jeepers keepers. Saturday’s final series of women’s national league action saw Shelbourne pip Peamount United to the title but they were facing an emergency outfield stopper.

As both Ciamh Gray and Maeve Williams were unavailable for the Tolka Park showdown, Wexford Youths tried to elevate U17 goalkeeper Lauren Brennan to deputise.

They were unable to do so, having reached their maximum of 25 registered players, leaving midfielder Edel Kennedy to take the gloves.

The stalwart battled gamely, hardly culpable for any concession in the 3-2 defeat, but it’s a poor reflection of the game when this type of fiasco can’t be avoided with the spotlight on the domestic product.

TG4 carried live coverage from Greenogue where Peamount missed their second chance in a week of sealing a three-in-a-row. Credit to Galway United for coming from two goals behind to prevail 5-2.

It triggered a dash across the M50 by FAI staff with the league trophy for the presentation to Reds’ captain Pearl Slattery.

Noelle Murray’s penalty past Kennedy proved definitive in the 3-2 win and the Shels striker knows all about covering between the sticks.

Two years ago, she started in goal at Tolka against Limerick, producing a couple of saves before smashing a screamer into the opposite net.

Mandroiu should wait for the right move

Speculation linking Danny Mandroiu with a transfer to Celtic should sound alarm bells.

It’s only natural for the Scottish giants to scour Ireland for gems and they snared one of the league’s stars, Liam Scales, over the summer.

Rovers banked a record fee of €600,000 for their defender and would command a sizeable price for Mandroiu too but he’s got history going against them.

Celtic already have the midfielder’s former Ireland U21 team-mates Lee O’Connor and Jonathan Afolabi, as well as ex-senior squad member Luca Connell, on their books. None have played a minute in the Bhoys’ first team. Before them, Derry City’s new recruit Michael Duffy also got no joy in navigating a breakthrough.

Recently-crowned SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month Mandroiu is a midfielder of exquisite skill, one easily suited to operating on the continent. He’s already experienced the UK scene by spending two years at Brighton as an apprentice and a repeat could irreparably damage his career.

For him to prosper, the Dubliner has to leave the League of Ireland behind but only for a suitable environment and challenge. If that doesn’t present itself in January, then he’s better being patient by staying put for the right proposition.

Email: john.fallon@examiner.ie