Michelle Darmody: Can we bake delicious muffins? Yes, pecan

Pecan nuts pair very well with many rich flavours such as maple syrup — and they complement warm spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg. They are particularly popular in the United States and Canada as they are native to the Mississippi River region.

The nuts look a little like walnuts but have a much sweeter, more buttery flavour. There is something very autumnal about the smell of pecans toasting. They can be tossed through salads or eaten as they are.