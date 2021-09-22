The Magpie: Autumnal shades of nail polish and pumpkin spice soap

— Plus longwear lipstick is back on our lists
Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Skin Deep 

Glossier Universal Pro-Retinol, €35 @ glossier.com from August 31 

Retinol really is the ingredient du jour, and the newest offering from Glossier could be a solid contender in your bathroom cabinet. Universal Pro-Retinol transforms skin gently and is suitable for all skin types. It improves the appearance of fine lines, blemishes, pores, dark spots, and uneven tone and texture. In a four-week study, 100% of those trialing the product said their skin looked more radiant and less dull.

Seasonal Shades 

CND Wild Romantics in Candlelight, €14.95 @ salons nationwide 

Nothing conjures up autumnal vibes quite like a mustard yellow, and CND’s latest collection has the perfect crisp leaf shade. Part of their Wild Romantics collection is the shade Candlelight, a goldenrod yellow. It is perfectly autumnal and will make you want to don your jumper and boots and go crunching through freshly fallen leaves.

All Things Spice 

Lush Pumpkin Spice Soap, €6 @ Lush 

Speaking of autumn, if you want to capture the scent of the season, now you can easily do so when washing your hands. Lush’s new pumpkin spice soap is made with pumpkin purée, maple syrup, and traditional Halloween spices to leave your skin feeling soft and smelling sweet. Anyone for a pumpkin spice latte?

Out, Damned Spot 

Avène Localised Drying Emulsion, €13.50 @ pharmacies nationwide 

Sick of stubborn spots? This blemish solution promises to rid you of that spot, and quickly. Apply the non-greasy formula two or three times a day to the breakout until the blemish disappears completely. Ideal for acne, maskne, or just a one-off breakout, this sounds like the product we all wished for as teens.

#No Filter 

Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette, €52.50 @ Arnotts from October 10 

The Naked palettes are generally a dependable product, usually focusing on versatile neutrals with some more daring shades included. The newest evolution is more futuristic, with swimmer shadows and duochrome shades, but just as flattering. Ultra-blendable, these shadows are perfect for a subtle shimmer or a dazzling look.

Paper Faces 

Carter Beauty ‘Brighten’ Biodegradable Facial Sheet Mask, €7.99 @ carterbeautycosmetics.com 

This little wonder will make your skin feel refreshed, brighter and healthier in just 15 minutes, and the fact that it is biodegradable will soothe your eco-conscience too. The mask exfoliates and improves skin hydration and will give you a healthy glow.

Red Carpet Pout 

Giorgio Armani Lip Power, €37 @ Brown Thomas 

As more of us spend some more time out of our masks and back on the social scene, there’s never been a better time to invest in longwear lipstick. This latest offering from Armani was recently seen on influencer Louise Cooney at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, where she wore the shade Androgino.

Let Us Spray 

Dr. Bronner’s Hand Hygiene Sprays, €6.95 @ health stores and pharmacies nationwide 

Did you go back to the office this week? If so, you might feel more comfortable on your commute or at your desk if you have a sanitising hand spray in your pocket. Available in peppermint and lavender, they are certified organic and fair trade and contain ethyl alcohol, which is 99.9% effective against germs, and organic glycerin ensures the skin remains moisturised with a non-sticky or drying after effect.

Winter Sun 

He-shi Gold Foaming Mousse, €32.50 @ salons and pharmacies nationwide, he-shi.eu 

The days have gotten noticeably shorter, but that doesn’t mean your summer tan needs to vanish. Ensure an autumnal bronze glow with this mousse, which is rich in repairing peptides and essential amino acids. It will nourish and condition the skin and is free from parabens, alcohol, palm oil and mineral oil.

