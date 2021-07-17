The Currabinny Cooks: Three recipes using the vegetables growing in our garden

Up the garden, right at the back, under a few old trees, that is where the vegetable patch has always been. Here in our seaside, salt-saturated, windy patch of land, growing can be a challenge. Our patch is sheltered somewhat by the house and trees which surround it. The trees conveniently leave a nice gap above the raised beds for whatever sun we get.
Currently, there is a small greenhouse, four good, raised beds made with some leftover decking, six old fish boxes, repurposed as planters and two big barrels just for potatoes. In a good summer, the unlikely garden plot produces a considerable glut of tomatoes, salad leaves and roots like beetroot, radishes, carrots and potatoes. Courgettes, strawberries, herbs, cabbages and edible flowers also usually make a good showing.
We are signed-up members of the Irish Seed Savers Association who do amazing work sourcing and protecting endangered, native and special varieties of veg, fruits and other plants. One of the most exciting seeds we got our hands on this year is a Syrian white courgette which apparently found its way to Ireland in the pocket of a refugee and was subsequently gifted to the seed savers. They have a really interesting website with loads of tips and amazing stories and histories of all the exotic, endangered seeds they have. If you join as a member you can order all kinds of brilliant varieties to grow and plant yourself.
In these warm, bountiful summer months, the seeds we planted have grown and some are even swelling with delicious fruits and vegetables. Perhaps the most useful are the different leaves and herbs we planted. Heading up the garden with a big bowl to pick a couple of leaves for dinner is such a special thing, but salads can be so much more than just a couple of leaves. Especially in summer, a salad can make for a light but still filling meal.
These are some we have been working on lately.
Melon, feta, mint and chilli salad
Pairing sweet melon with punchy, contrasting flavours like salty feta and spicy chilli makes for a sophisticated and interesting start to a meal
Servings4
Preparation Time11 mins
Total Time11 mins
CourseSide
Ingredients
½ melon (galia or cantaloupe) deseeded, flesh cut into bite-sized chunks
Handful of ripe cherry tomatoes, sliced
200g good quality feta
Good handful of fresh mint leaves, chopped
1 small red chilli, deseeded, very finely diced
1 tsp runny honey
Juice of ½ lemon
Sea salt
Method
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together the melon, tomatoes, feta and finely chopped chilli.
Squeeze the lemon juice in and miz around a little so everything is coated. Assemble between two serving plates and drizzle the honey over along with a sprinkling of sea salt.
Finely garnish generously with a good amount of fresh chopped mint leaves.
Grilled Chicken with Cherries, Chicory & Pea Shoots This is a great warm chicken salad to have as a light but still very filling and satisfying dinner.
We would usually do the chicken on the barbecue but on a grill pan stovetop works perfectly as well. sunflower shoots are simply the shoots of the sunflower plant and make for a wonderful addition to a salad, their flavour being lemony, nutty, green and fresh.
Panzanella with eggs
This is a classic Panzanella (Italian tomato and bread salad) to enjoy at a dinner party with the added bonus of some jammy eggs
Servings2
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time7 mins
Total Time22 mins
CourseStarter
Ingredients
4 eggs, boiled until jammy, deshelled and halved
500g ripe mixed heirloom tomatoes
2 tbsp capers
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
250g good quality leftover bread
handful of fresh basil leaves
For the dressing:
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
juice of ½ lemon
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 garlic clove, crushed
sea salt
black pepper
Method
Whisk together the ingredients for the dressing and set aside. To achieve jammy eggs, bring a large saucepan of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Using a slotted spoon, carefully lower eggs into water one at a time. Cook 6½ minutes, adjusting heat to maintain a gentle boil. Transfer eggs to a bowl of ice water and chill until just slightly warm, about 2 minutes.
Gently crack eggs all over and peel, starting from the wider end, which contains the air pocket.
Grill the bread a little on a hot grill bad and tear into bite-sized pieces.
Quarter the tomatoes or slice if they are particularly big and place in a large salad bowl with the capers, thinly sliced onion and grilled bread. Drizzle all over with the dressing and scatter loads of basil leaves on top.
Grilled chicken with cherries, chicory and pea shoots
This is a great warm chicken salad with sunflower shoots adding lemony and fresh flavours for a light yet satisfying dinner
Servings2
Preparation Time2 hours 25 mins
Cooking Time12 mins
Total Time2 hours 37 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
2 chicken breasts
4 garlic cloves, crushed
juice of ½ lemon
1 tbsp olive oil
small handful coriander leaves, chopped
small handful of mint leaves, chopped
1 tsp ground turmeric
good pinch of sea salt
handful of sunflower shoots
350g cherries, pitted and halved
2 heads of red chicory, leaves separated
3 tbsp red wine vinegar
½ tsp Dijon mustard
5 tbsp olive oil
small handful of parsley, chopped
Method
First make the dressing by whisking together the red wine vinegar, mustard, olive oil, a small pinch of sea salt and the parsley. Leave in the fridge until needed.
Marinate the chicken by placing the chicken breast in a bowl along with the crushed garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, coriander, mint, turmeric and sea salt. Rub the chicken all over with the other ingredients, cover and leave in the fridge for 2 hours.
Heat a little oil in a skillet or grill pan and remove the chicken breast from the marinade and place on the hot pan. Reduce heat to medium and cook for around 2 minutes before flipping over. Reduce the heat further to a low heat and cover the pan. Cook undisturbed for 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let sit for a couple of minutes still with the cover on. The steam should cook the chicken through but check just in case.
Place the cooked breasts on a chopping bored and cut into strips.
Assemble the chicory leaves on a large platter with the sliced chicken on top. Dot the cherries around the plate and drizzle the whole thing all over with the dressing. Garnish with sunflower shoots.