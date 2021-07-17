The Currabinny Cooks: Three recipes using the vegetables growing in our garden

Up the garden, right at the back, under a few old trees, that is where the vegetable patch has always been. Here in our seaside, salt-saturated, windy patch of land, growing can be a challenge. Our patch is sheltered somewhat by the house and trees which surround it. The trees conveniently leave a nice gap above the raised beds for whatever sun we get.

Currently, there is a small greenhouse, four good, raised beds made with some leftover decking, six old fish boxes, repurposed as planters and two big barrels just for potatoes. In a good summer, the unlikely garden plot produces a considerable glut of tomatoes, salad leaves and roots like beetroot, radishes, carrots and potatoes. Courgettes, strawberries, herbs, cabbages and edible flowers also usually make a good showing.