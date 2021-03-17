Clodagh Finn: A reflection on what it means to be Irish, in 10 objects

There are many, many different shades of green. That happy fact will be celebrated today even if St Patrick’s Day is forced online for the second year in a row. I’ve been on my own virtual tour, reflecting on 10 objects that tell us something about the complexity, multiplicity, joy, and sometimes sorrow of what it means to be Irish.

St Patrick’s bell shrine

Believe it or not, the iron bell said to belong to the man of the moment is still with us. You’ll find it in the treasury of the National Museum on Kildare St, Dublin, along with the exquisite shrine that was made several centuries later to protect it.

The shrine is a thing of immense beauty with its silver-gilt frame and its decorated panels that depict beasts intertwined with snakes (yes, even after the famous banishment). It was commissioned by the King of Ireland Domhnall Ua Lochlainn around 1100AD and, perhaps most strikingly, remained in the possession of one family until the 19th century. That goes to show the resilience of belief in the power of objects to effect change, for better or sometimes for worse, in people’s daily lives, according to the museum. Objects matter.

Loughnashade trumpet

Before Patrick established his first church in Armagh, that hallowed place was associated with the goddess Macha, who gave her name both to the city (Ard Macha) and the ancient capital of Ulster, Emain Macha, just outside it. At the former, four magnificent trumpets, nearly 2m long but weighing just a single kilo each, were found in a lake called Loughnashade (Place of Jewels).

Just one remains but this stunning Iron Age instrument gives us a glimpse into the splendour — and terrific noise — that once rang out during ceremonies 500 years before St Patrick arrived. The trumpet not only looks imposing but its design has sound properties that allow for harmonies, not to mention increased volume. The discovery prompted didgeridoo player Philip Conyngham to suggest the trumpet was an early loud-speaker.

Slave chain

St Patrick was captured by Irish pirates and held here for six years, but the story of Irish slavery did not end there, as a late-9th-century iron slave chain and collar, found in a dugout canoe in Roscommon in the 19th century, attests. Viking Dublin was one of the biggest slave-trading capitals in Western Europe, selling slaves across the world, from Iceland to the Arab world.

The abhorrent clink of the iron chain did not end there either, although there seems to be a reluctance to examine Irish involvement in and awareness of the transatlantic slave trade of the 17th and 18th centuries. When slavery was finally abolished in the 19th century, some 180 people with Irish addresses were compensated for the loss of their slaves. It’s a difficult, thorny truth but one that needs to be acknowledged.

The petrous bone

The what? It’s the part of the inner ear that best preserves ancient DNA. In recent years, genetic researchers have used pioneering technology to extract DNA from archaeological remains to map Irish genomes from all time periods from the Mesolithic (8000BC to 4000BC) to modern times.

So what can we say about our demographic past? Dr Lara Cassidy, one of the geneticists at Trinity College Dublin working with a team of other specialists, has said that three distinct Irish populations have been identified, and two mass migrations. The earliest people, the hunter-gatherer or Mesolithic population, had blue eyes, curly hair, and very dark skin. Around 3800BC, the earliest farmers arrived. Genetically speaking, they were most similar to modern-day Sardinians. A second wave arrived from the Steppe, above the Black Sea in Russia, at the start of the Bronze Age, around 2500BC — they are the foundation of the modern Irish population.

Add those findings to the invaluable work done by archaeologists over the decades and it becomes patently clear that ‘Irishness’ is complex, and migration is nothing new.

Michael Collins' slippers, which went viral last month.

Michael Collins’ slippers

“It’s incredible to put up something about Michael Collins and not have a row,” historian Dr Gillian O'Brien said when a picture of the Irish revolutionary’s wolf slippers went viral recently.

They made an appearance via Zoom at Dr O’Brien’s public-history lecture at Liverpool’s John Moores University last month when they were held aloft by Brenda Malone, curator of military history at the National Museum of Ireland.

We’re still talking about them and what a blessed relief it is to look at these size 9 slippers and marvel at the vividness of the blue, the design of the wolf stitched into the toe cap and think of Michael Collins, the man in his slippers, rather than Michael Collins, the myth-encrusted political figure.

The Abbey stage

The stage of our national theatre is, in some respects, the anvil on which our identity has been hammered out over the last century. How fitting, then, that today it will be the place where we finally acknowledge a missing part of that story by putting the voices of the survivors of mother and baby homes centre stage — literally.

This evening, 46 women will voice the direct testimonies of survivors as part of Home: Part One, the theatre’s response to the report of the inquiry into mother and baby institutions. “It is their time to speak and our time to listen,” said Abbey co-directors Graham McLaren and Neil Murray.

It really is.

A mug of tea

Ah, go on, put the kettle on because there isn’t a single situation that isn’t improved by having a cup of tea, or at least offering one. It’s not the tea, of course, but the idea that we will sit around a table, heads inclined towards one another, and share a beverage to set the world to rights.

Tractor

Not so much the magnificent beasts we waved at as we watched the parade on the edge of a rain-whipped footpath, but the part of them — the three-point linkage system — invented by Harry Ferguson. The Co Down inventor revolutionised agriculture by developing a system that allowed tractors and ploughs to work as a unit.

Eileen Gray with her iconic table, one of the most popular designs of the last century

Eileen Gray’s table

Wexford-born Eileen Gray was a designer and architect who helped to shape 20th-century Modernism. Her E1027 adjustable table became one of the most popular designs of the last century. It is named after the E1027 modernist villa she designed and built for herself and her partner Jean Badovici in the South of France between 1926 and 1929.

Peig, the book

It brought generations of Leaving Certificate students out in a rash, but, as a recent TG4 documentary tells us, we have done Peig Sayers a terrible disservice by stripping the craic, the bawdy tales, and the humanity from the famous storyteller’s account of her life on the Blasket Islands.

She was, as Máire Ní Dhálaigh, of the Blasket Centre in Dunquin, commented, “the Netflix of the time”.

Now there’s a thought to mull over on a day when it’s far too easy to fall into a narrow view of what it is to be Irish.