Ruby Walsh: Saint Roi looks up to the task

Augusta, Wembley, Twickenham, Stade de France, Croke Park, Kingspan Breffni Park, The Gaelic Grounds, Punchestown and Cheltenham: Some of sports finest venues, all providing the entertainment on what is another cracking weekend of lockdown sport.

No fans and no atmosphere but still there will be winners and losers, although the challenges have changed. How does one figure out how to watch it all without being in a multiscreen sports bar? It is a logistical nightmare but the best of luck to those of you who will endeavour to succeed.

Before one adds in all the rescheduled sport, this was always a favourite weekend of mine. During my days of job sharing between Paul Nicholls and Willie Mullins, I had Friday and Saturday in the Cotswolds before heading to Punchestown on the Sunday for the Morgiana Hurdle.

In recent years, I have enjoyed just staying local In Kildare before taking in the Aviva on Saturday night, Ireland v New Zealand two years ago being my particular favourite night in the capital with my two eldest daughters, although it was easy to better the same Saturday 12 months previously, which I spent in Tallaght hospital after breaking my right leg for the fifth time in a fall at Punchestown, contemplating a recovery and harbouring thoughts of quitting.

The more I think about it the more I realise that wasn’t the only poor renewal of this weekend I had as I also dislocated my shoulder and lost my spleen at Cheltenham in years gone by. But I have long since settled on thinking about Hurricane Fly and Al Ferof when people mention the Morgiana or Paddy Power Gold Cups.

Remember the good and forget the bad! Life moves on, so what about this weekend. The Paddy Power Gold Cup has had good, great and poor renewals, but this year looks good, with the potential to be great.

In Mister Fisher and Saint Sonnet, the race has two second-season novices that begin their campaigns in handicap company, hoping to exploit lenient marks before progressing to graded company.

My preference is for Mister Fisher, who found himself in a poor position behind the wrong horses in the Marsh Chase at the Festival. By the time he got out, Melon, Samcro and Faugheen were gone but he did close the gap slightly in the last 100 yards.

That’s Saturday’s feature across the channel and, whilst Sunday’s main event in Cheltenham is the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, my eyes are drawn to the Schloer Chase.

Defi Du Seuil won last year’s renewal before embarking on a good season, his only loss coming at the Festival when he clearly never showed up. I think he is the class horse here and can start this campaign under new rider Richard Johnson in much the same fashion as he did last year.

Punchestown has two eight-race cards this weekend, the two additional races this year being new ones to cover for races lost at the cancelled Punchestown spring festival. These races add real intrigue to the weekend and today’s Alanna Homes Handicap Chase is a cracker.

Willie Mullins runs seven and, in its traditional spring slot, it is a race that has favoured top weights. Paul Townend has opted for Tornado Flyer, but Rob James takes a very handy 7lb off Bapaume’s back and he could have a live each-way chance.

Asterion Forlonge lines up in the first, at 11.45, and going right-handed should aid his chance of making a winning debut over fences. The Mongey Communications Novice Chase at 12.15 sees Felix Desjy and Darver Star go head to head and my vote goes to the latter, who made a very pleasing start to his chasing career here last month.

Dark Voyager and French import Gaillard Du Mesnil could ensure Willie Mullins enjoys a successful afternoon on the eve of an important date for Saint Roi in tomorrow’s Morgiana Hurdle. The latter has been touted as a possible Champion Hurdle contender since he coasted home in the County Hurdle at last season’s Festival and making a winning return to the track at Tipperary in early October.

Tomorrow represents a marked step up in grade for him but, judging by what I see of him at home and what he has shown in his last two starts on the track, it’s a jump I think he will be well able for.

Latest Exhibition and Fury Road, who were second and third in the Albert Bartlett, both have ideal opportunities to score at Punchestown this weekend, and Willie Mullins runs Envoi Allen’s brother, Fighter Allen, at 2.50 tomorrow.

He could also be a name for the future.