Irish Examiner view: Support our soldiers

The funeral of Private Sean Rooney takes place this morning in Dundalk, just eight days after he was murdered in Lebanon on UN peacekeeping duty.

The grief felt by the entire nation at his sudden death was encapsulated in a video clip shared on social media. It featured a retired soldier standing alone on the roadside as the cortege bearing Private Rooney’s remains passed by: The soldier’s crisp salute was an eloquent tribute.

A poignant moment as a retired member of the defence forces,who had waited patiently, walks to the roadside to salute his fallen comrade. He respectfully straightens his blue beret and green jacket before giving Private Séan Rooney his salute. #seanrooney #UNIFIL pic.twitter.com/ODF30g7Fyi — ANTHONY COSTELLO (@COSTELLOANTHONY) December 19, 2022

There are hard questions which remain to be answered about the killing of Private Rooney and the identity of those responsible, questions which will have to be pursued in the coming weeks, but some brighter news has also emerged recently.

Trooper Shane Kearney, seriously injured in the same incident in Lebanon, has come back to Ireland to be treated in Beaumont Hospital.

The Killeagh native is still a long way from Glenbower Woods in east Cork but it will surely be a comfort to him and his family to be back in his home country and getting the best of care, particularly at this time of the year.

The events of the last week have refreshed our awareness, if that were needed, of the perils faced by those who represent the state as they keep the peace in foreign fields.

The outpouring of grief we have seen in recent days is an endorsement of the standing of the Defence Forces in the national consciousness — and reiterates the need to support them in the work they do.