Irish Examiner view: Support our soldiers

Lebanon death
Irish Examiner view: Support our soldiers

Private Seán Rooney (RIP) and Private Shane Kearney. Picture: Óglaigh na hÉireann

Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 02:00

The funeral of Private Sean Rooney takes place this morning in Dundalk, just eight days after he was murdered in Lebanon on UN peacekeeping duty.

The grief felt by the entire nation at his sudden death was encapsulated in a video clip shared on social media. It featured a retired soldier standing alone on the roadside as the cortege bearing Private Rooney’s remains passed by: The soldier’s crisp salute was an eloquent tribute.

There are hard questions which remain to be answered about the killing of Private Rooney and the identity of those responsible, questions which will have to be pursued in the coming weeks, but some brighter news has also emerged recently.

Trooper Shane Kearney, seriously injured in the same incident in Lebanon, has come back to Ireland to be treated in Beaumont Hospital. 

The Killeagh native is still a long way from Glenbower Woods in east Cork but it will surely be a comfort to him and his family to be back in his home country and getting the best of care, particularly at this time of the year.

The events of the last week have refreshed our awareness, if that were needed, of the perils faced by those who represent the state as they keep the peace in foreign fields. 

The outpouring of grief we have seen in recent days is an endorsement of the standing of the Defence Forces in the national consciousness — and reiterates the need to support them in the work they do.

Read More

Officer says Seán Rooney's death brings back memories of his own brother's killing

More in this section

Keeping eagle eye on tensions between Russia and Ukraine   Keeping eagle eye on tensions between Russia and Ukraine  
Irish Examiner View: Our children deserve better care Irish Examiner View: Our children deserve better care
Irish Examiner view: Family's gesture turns tragedy into hope Irish Examiner view: Family's gesture turns tragedy into hope
ArmyDefence ForcesUNIFILLebanon deathsPlace: DundalkPlace: LebanonPerson: Private Seán RooneyOrganisation: UNIFIL
<p>The existing lack of supply is an obvious contributing factor to high house prices that will remain a factor into the future.</p>

Irish Examiner view: Ireland needs action on housing now

READ NOW

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.231 s