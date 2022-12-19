'Your duty is done': Private Rooney's remains to be reunited with family

Hopes have grown that injured Trooper Shane Kearney is making progress in his recovery as Private Seán Rooney’s remains will be released to his family in Baldonnel this morning.

A solemn ceremony to honour the late peacekeeper Pte Rooney took place at Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut yesterday afternoon before his body began the journey home to Ireland on an air corps plane.

“Private Seán Rooney is now on the way home. Your duty is done a chara, you have earned your rest,” the Defence Forces said in a tweet.

Pte Rooney, 23, was killed after he and his comrades, members of 121st Infantry Battalion, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil), were attacked at about 11.15pm local time, on Wednesday in a village just south of Beirut, Lebanon.

Tpr Shane Kearney, 22, from Killeagh in East Cork, suffered serious injuries in the attack. Two other soldiers who received minor injuries in the ambush have since been released from hospital.

Private Sean Rooney was originally from Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal. Picture: Óglaigh na hÉireann

A spokeswoman for the Defence Forces confirmed that Tpr Kearney remained in hospital on Sunday evening, in a "critical but stable condition".

Three investigations into the attack last Wednesday are currently underway. One is being led by the Unifil, another by the Defence Forces, and a third by the Lebanese government.

Speaking in Dublin on Sunday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he is confident that the investigation into what happened will be comprehensive.

"First of all, I just want to once again extend my condolences to Rooney's family and friends and colleagues in the Defence Forces. Arrangements are being made for an appropriate service."

Obviously, he'll be offered full military honors, which I think is appropriate given the circumstances."

Mr Varadkar said investigations may take a little bit of time.

"It is important that we understand why this incident occurred, why an Irish soldier lost his life and another was severely injured."

"It's also important that we avoid any speculation I think at this point until those investigations are done.

"I would have confidence in those investigations to find out exactly what happened."

The Taoiseach also offered his condolences to the friends and family of Pte Rooney and to his colleagues in the Defence Forces. "We need to say to them: Thank you. Thank you for sharing him with us. Thank you for his service."

Trooper Shane Kearney from Cork remains in a critical but stable condition. Picture: Óglaigh na hÉireann

"It's really sad to have lost a young man in the way it happened. But what they do is so valuable, and it's a terrible sacrifice for any family to have to make.

I want them to know that his life had real value and that we will stand with them into the future."

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney said Trooper Kearney is "doing well" given the seriousness of his injuries.

Trooper Kearney’s family is “waiting, hoping and praying” for his recovery, Mr Coveney told RTÉ.

"The news there is more optimistic than it has been to date. He's making progress. He's breathing again now independently. His head injuries are being managed.

"He’s doing well, given the circumstances and the seriousness of his injuries. Some optimism there, I’m glad to report."

"We’re also putting plans in place to bring him home to make sure that he can continue to get the necessary specialist supports that he needs here at home, as soon as it's safe to travel with him."

Mr Coveney said: "We will get to the bottom of what happened here, and the truth. We owe that to all of our Defence Force personnel, and in particular to Seán Rooney’s family."

A spokeswoman for the Defence Forces said it has no definitive date for when Trooper Kearney will be discharged from hospital.

"This is very much dependent on the medical staff's review of his condition."

The investigation is currently ongoing and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment on this matter any further, she added.