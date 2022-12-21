Corkman injured in Lebanon attack to be medically evacuated to Ireland today

Injured Trooper Shane Kearney will be medically evaluated from Beirut Airport today and returned home to Ireland.

Tpr Kearney, 22, from Killeagh in East Cork, will be flown home today from Lebanon using a specially equipped, contracted medical aircraft. The flight is due to land at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, Co Dublin, this afternoon.

He will then be taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital to continue receiving medical treatment. He is continuing to improve and remains stable at present, the Defence Forces confirmed.

Tpr Kearney was seriously injured after he and his comrades, members of 121st Infantry Battalion, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil), were attacked last week in a village just south of Beirut.

His colleague, Private Seán Rooney, was killed in the attack.

His funeral will take place in Donegal tomorrow. He will be buried with full military honours.