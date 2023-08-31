ieExplains: What is a Citizens’ Assembly?

What is a Citizens' Assembly?

A Citizens’ Assembly brings members of the public together to discuss and consider important legal and policy issues in Ireland.

The assembly then makes recommendations and reports back to the Oireachtas.

An assembly is made up of people who have been randomly selected and are broadly representative of Irish society.

An assembly typically consists of 100 people, comprising of an independent chairperson and 99 members of the public, chosen at random.

Some assemblies have resulted in significant constitutional and social change in Ireland over the last decade. Previous assemblies have discussed same sex marriage, reducing the voting age and the Eighth Amendment.

The first assembly took place in 2016.

How does the assembly work?

Each assembly agrees its own rules and procedures for how it will carry out its business.

The assembly may invite and accept submissions from people who are interested in any of the issues being discussed, such as expert advisory groups.

When the assembly finishes considering each issue, it develops a series of draft recommendations and votes on each. It then reports to the Houses of the Oireachtas and makes recommendations.

The next step for the Government is to provide a response to each recommendation and arrange for a debate in the Oireachtas.

If the Government accepts a recommendation that the Constitution should be amended, its response in the Oireachtas will include a timeframe for the holding of a referendum.

The constitution can only be changed by a referendum.

Who is eligible to take part in a Citizens’ Assembly?

Any member of the public, over the age of 18, who resides in Ireland, is eligible to become a member of a Citizens' Assembly.

There is an exception with certain groups, including elected politicians and registered lobbyists.

You do not need to be an Irish citizen to take part in a Citizens’ Assembly.

The inaugural meeting of the 2020 Citizens' Assembly on Gender Equality in Dublin Castle. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

However, only people living in households that receive an invitation letter can apply to join the Citizens’ Assembly. Invitations are sent out to randomly selected houses.

Prior to 2022, members were selected at random from the electoral register.

Members are selected to reflect Irish society in terms of age, gender, social class and regional spread.

An invitation is specific to an address. It is open to anyone in that household over the age of 18.

Only one person in that household can register their interest and an invitation is not transferable to another address or household.

What is expected of members?

Members of the assembly will be asked to spend several weekends from April until the end of the year discussing the relevant issues, listening to national and international experts and representative groups, as well as hearing from those with lived experiences.

Members will discuss, question, and share views in order to reach informed recommendations for the Oireachtas.

Two Citizens’ Assemblies took place in 2022. They considered a directly elected mayor for Dublin and biodiversity loss. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews. ie

Members do not need any specialised knowledge to take part. They will be presented with the facts to allow for informed exchanges of views.

Members of the assembly receive a gift voucher to the value of €500 at the conclusion of the assembly, in recognition of their civic contribution. Accommodation and meals are also provided, as well as travel expenses.

Examples of past assemblies

The 2020-2021 Citizens’ Assembly was established to consider gender equality. The Assembly made its final report including its recommendations on June 2, 2021.

In 2018, the Citizens’ Assembly was established to consider how the State can make Ireland a leader in tackling climate change.

And in 2017, the Assembly was established to consider the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.

How to follow what’s happening at a Citizens’ Assembly

All Citizens’ Assembly meetings are live streamed to ensure full transparency and allow the public to follow the work of the assembly and the discussions taking place.

Videos from assemblies past and present are available on the Citizens’ Assembly YouTube channel and on the Citizens’ Assembly website.

Sources: Citizens Information, Citizens’ Assembly