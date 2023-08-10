'You feel anti-immigrant sentiment is getting worse. But it’s always been there'

"People forget that seeking protection is legal and a right for people. We have been reminding the Irish people, especially those that seem to have forgotten their history. They left this country when it was not good for them.”
Some residents of Clogheen react badly when news emerges that the government is going to house 38 asylum seekers at a 10-bed hotel.
There is a meeting against the decision to house a further 400 refugees in addition to the 300 Kosovars already living there.
There are angry complaints about the lack of consultation as 37 more asylum seekers arrive in the Kerry town.
Protests take place in all these towns over plans to house refugees.
Cork TD Noel O’Flynn stirs up anti-immigrant rhetoric, saying: “We’re against the spongers, the freeloaders, the people screwing the system.
"In the past five years, there have been 35,000 applications for asylum and 80% of those have been from illegal immigrants using the refugee system to get in.”
The speaks to a Nigerian woman who is living in fear in Co. Kerry after receiving hate mail.
He said:
A hotel that is earmarked for 100 asylum seekers is set on fire. It is understood that the fire was started deliberately.
A similar incident takes place in Roosky, on the border of Co. Roscommon and Co. Leitrim, where the Shannon Key Hotel is to receive 82 refugees. Gardaí say the fire is premeditated and carefully planned. There is evidence of forced entry to the hotel by breaking a window in a patio door. It isn’t the first fire at the hotel.
The largest ever protests against a proposed direct provision centre, sees blockades night and day for three weeks.
Approximately 3,000 people attend round the clock protests at the former Connemara Gateway hotel.
Another 24/7 protest begins on Achill Island the following month, continuing for six weeks. It is the longest-running protest yet against a direct provision centre. Residents say the location is too remote and lacks services. Plans to accommodation asylum seekers in Moville, Roosky, Oughterard and Achill Island are dropped.
Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny’s car is set ablaze in the driveway of his home after he condemns local protests in Ballinamore, where an apartment complex is earmarked for 130 asylum seekers. During the covid pandemic, between 2020 and the start of 2022, things quietened down. But that was only temporary.
Protests begin in East Wall on November 10-11, as news breaks that an office block, the former ESB building, will be turned into a refugee centre.
Demonstrations similar to those in East Wall are instigated by anti-immigrant protestor Derek Blighe. The protests — against the housing of refugees in St Joseph’s Convent — are attended by about 70 people in the town. Blighe claims that the up to 70 Ukrainians there are not from Ukraine and says they are all single men.
Protests and a meeting in a local GAA club are held by a group of locals over an equestrian centre being earmarked for development as a transitional shelter for 350 refugees. The protests pass without incident, but later that day a fire breaks out in a shed in the rear of the centre.
The Kildare protesters take a motorcade to the Dáil.
- Between December 23 and January 3, Ukrainian refugees stay at Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School while it is empty during the holidays. However protesters mistakenly believe their occupancy is permanent and that school children will be unable to return to it. A protest takes place outside the building, but the Ukrainians have already left when the protest begins. One woman is charged with public order offences.
- Protests are held outside a Travelodge hotel in Ballymun where 221 international protection applicants are being housed.
- A ‘national day of action’ for the far-right ends in one court appearance. Former dissident republican Stephen O’Rourke is arrested after he threatens to burn down a hotel housing refugees in Athy. He is ordered to stay 500m away from the hotel and warned to stay off social media following a court appearance.
- A plainclothes garda is assaulted after being questioned by an anti-refugee protestor. It happens on Oliver Plunket Hill, with a video quickly going viral.
- Protests are held by locals who say there was no prior consultation in relation to a plan for modular homes for Ukrainian refugees.
- A group of men arrive at a migrant camp of 15 tents with four dogs on the banks of the Tolka river. They shout at the terrified migrants to “pack up and get out now”.
- Rawlton House on Sherrard St is set ablaze following rumours circulated locally that it is going to be used to house refugees. An arson investigation is started by gardaí.
- Protests against the conversion of a vacant hotel into a direct provision centre see over 300 people show up in the street in front of the Lismore House Hotel. It had been shut since 2016. Organisers claim the protest is not against housing refugees, but against the use of the previously listed heritage building.
- 200 people protest against immigration outside Finglas Garda Station. The Garda public order unit attends in riot gear and 1km of the street is closed off.
- A protest of about 50 attendees in Cookstown is met by counter protestors. There is a similar one in Clondalkin.
- 300 people protest against the use of Columb Barracks. The Government plans to shelter 120 people in tents on the grounds.
- 80 people demonstrate against what they call the government’s housing of “illegal immigrants on an industrial scale”.
- Gardaí have to separate anti-migrant and anti-racism protesters after hundreds of people gather at the city centre for two separate demonstrations. It leads to minor altercations between the two groups. Around 700 people are said to be in attendance.
- Protestors block the entrance to Columb Barracks. They stop a bus carrying asylum seekers from entering the premises at around 1pm. A number of Garda units attend and remain at the scene until the next morning.
- A small group of anti-immigration protesters takes a video of African Presentation Brothers visiting Cork’s Mount St Joseph’s headquarters in Cork City, circulating this as “unvetted males of military age” online. The protesters are condemned by the order’s head and by local TD Mick Barry.
- Video of an anti-immigration group entering and attacking a refugee camp begins circulating online. The following day, pro- and anti-immigrant groups face each other outside the camps. Later that day, gardaí and fire service have to be deployed to the area after the tents are set on fire.
- Tractors and cars move into a blockade at the entrance to Magowna House in Inch to protest a coach carrying 33 male international protection applicants to be housed in holiday homes there. Hay bales are also used as part of the blockade. The protests go on for five days before ceasing on May 20 following a discussion with 100 residents in Kilmaley.
- A group wearing balaclavas is seen smashing up to eight windows and attempting to set alight to Gaelscoil Ui Riordain, earmarked for Ukrainian accommodation. Gardaí are alerted and two units of the fire brigade put out a minor fire. Tánaiste Micheál Martin echoes councillors’ condemnation of the events.