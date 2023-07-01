No room at the inn: Killarney battles to keep tourist crown

Gearing up to celebrate the Fourth of July in style, Killarney at this time of year can seem a bit more like Disneyland than Ireland.
On Killarney’s High St Paul Treyvaud, chef of Treyvaud’s restaurant, says the impact of so much accommodation contracted to the Government in and around Killarney is being keenly felt since early this year.
Killarney’s hop-on, hop-off double-decker Big Red Bus takes tourists from the town to Ross Castle, Muckross Abbey and other beauty spots. June figures are about the same as last year, operator Pat Moynihan says.
With pages of jobs on its website, positions are often filled within hours of applicants approaching them, says Neil Buckley, head of hospitality recruitment for the firm.
Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism shies away from discussing the accommodation shortage and is keen to highlight the positives.