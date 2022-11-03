Councillors claim Killarney faces reality of being tourist town or refugee centre

Killarney is at "a crossroads" and will have to face the reality of whether it is going to continue as a major tourist centre, or become a direct provision and refugee centre due to the numbers now in tourist accommodation.

A Killarney Municipal District meeting was also told the level of goodwill towards refugees is no longer there because of the numbers arriving and the pressure on health, education and other services as well as fears for the future of the town’s tourism.