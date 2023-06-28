Brennan brothers' Kenmare hotels have July 6 'date with destiny' for best and final bids at €20.5m guide

KENMARE'S high-end hotels, The Park Kenmare and the adjacent Lansdowne — both controlled by hoteliers Francis and John Brennan — are to go to a ‘best before’ bids sale deadline for offers by July 6, with considerable interest shown in both to date, with a combined €20.5m price guide via agents CBRE.
The trophy prize will be the 46-bed Park, on over seven acres and where indicative plans have been drawn up by the Brennans for additional bedrooms and suites (available through the sale data room but not gone for planning permission) which has piqued additional interest from the strongest would-be new operators of The Park.
Mr Hughes declined to comment on media reports of a prior expressed interest by very active hotel buyers Stanley Quek and Peng Loh, whose Mayrange company has been on a recent buying spree of Irish luxury hotels.
Mr Quek also has extensive hotel interests in Sydney, Australia: in Ireland he has a Dublin property portfolio including the 18th century Trinity Townhouse. The duo’s collection of Irish hotels has seen over €75m invested in the past five years — and is ongoing.
With a sale deadline looming for the Brennan brothers, the market and locals alike will be curious to see what premium price is put on The Park, on the buyer profile and future plans for it — and, whether the two in the ‘Project Halo’ collection, as dubbed by CBRE, are bought together or separately.
The five-star Park is on over seven acres by Kenmare Golf Club, overlooks the Kenmare River, and is a member of the Relais & Chateaux association of luxury hotels and restaurants.
DETAILS: CBRE 01-6185500