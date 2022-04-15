Communities unite in memory of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt

The late evening sunshine glinted off a framed photo of Michael Snee outside Sligo Town Hall on Friday night as up to 400 people gathered together out of solidarity for both Mr Snee and Aidan Moffitt.

The vigil in Sligo for the two men killed in their homes was just one of 11 held in towns and cities across the country on Friday night to remember the two men.

Sligo Pride organisers need not have worried about the earlier downpours affecting turnout. A town still numb from the events of the past week was determined to come together to publicly express its sympathy and solidarity with the men's families and the LGBTQI+ community in Sligo and beyond.

“As a member of the LGBTQI+ and wider Sligo community, I’ve felt the shock permeate the community as a whole,” said Sligo Pride chair Caitriona Bonner.

The support from the wider community across Ireland and the world has been incredibly humbling.

"We shouldn’t be gathered in this capacity but, unfortunately, this is the reality of what this community faces. Sligo has been shaken to the core,” she said.

Other speakers included Cathy Blake from OutWest, Isaac Griffin from United Against Racism, and Mayor of Sligo, Sinn Féin councillor Arthur Gibbons.

After a number of speeches, a minute’s silence was held for the two men. Crowds milled around afterwards, offering support to members of victim Mr Snee's family who were present. Senior gardaí kept a discrete distance around the vigil.

People Before Profit councillor Gino O’Boyle lives in the heart of the Forthill and Cartron communities and knew both victims well.

“You can see from the people here today, Sligo is proud of its gay community. But for the community that I’m living in, Forthill and Cartron, there’s still a sense of shock and disbelief. Aidan Moffitt I knew through politics and Michael Snee just lived around the corner from us. It’s a sad loss for both families but it’s heartening to see all these people turn out here today. But it shouldn’t be happening in this day and age,” he said.

Transgender LGBTQI+ speaker and activist Amy Rose Hunter described the mood among the community: “We’re mourning the losses of the two men here, Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee. We as a community, we will love each other. We will take care of each other, even in our deepest tragedies. We only ask for people to protect us, take care of us,” she said.

Her mother Oriel Trotter said she was there for her daughter: “I’m here for Amy. I knew Michael Snee and my mum lives in Cartron where the other man lived. Michael was a very nice man. He lived beside my mother and he got her flowers before because she went over to look after him, he was on his own in society and my mum looked out for him. It’s like we all have to stick together now, isn’t it?” she said.

“I felt I had to come. Sligo is such a lovely peaceful town. It’s hit home, everyone has been affected by it but it’s so good to see such a big crowd here today. You had to be here, even as allies of the community,” said Oisin Keighron.

“I’m here because of my son, his partner, his friends, to take Sligo back to where it was, gay friendly. Let them go out, be who they are, love who they want, and have a good life,” Jennifer Nugent told this newspaper.

Like many who came to lend their presence, Winnie Ward felt she had to be there: “It doesn’t really matter what sexuality you have, everyone is still part of the community. It shouldn’t bother people, it’s everyone’s human right to be what they want to be,” she said.

Some came alone, some came in pairs, like Michael Burke and his friend Liam Tuffy.

“We’re not going to sit quietly in the corner somewhere," said Michael. "I didn’t think that in my late sixties I would be having conversations like that and that it would be necessary. We’re still fighting and we will continue to fight until we get rid of all the bigots in this country and around the world. We have to send out a clear message today right around the world – we’re not going away,” he added.

'Horrendous and vile'

He said the events of the past week in Sligo were “horrendous and vile” and sent shockwaves right across the community of Sligo town and the county.

“Sligo people are a beautiful, beautiful people and they are accepting. I’ve been coming to Sligo all my life and I now live here. To hear that something like this had happened was horrendous."

Further vigils are planned in Galway on Saturday and in Limerick, Cork, Tralee, and Arklow on Easter Monday.