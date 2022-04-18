Michael Snee remembered for his 'beautiful life' at funeral in Sligo

"I hope the angels know what they have" was sung out at St Joseph's Church in Sligo as mourners gathered for the funeral mass of Michael Snee.

Those in attendance heard that the "horror" of the 58-year-old's death should not be allowed to define his "beautiful life".

Mr Snee was found dead in his apartment on Connaughton Road, Sligo, last Tuesday.

Fr Noel Rooney said there was much sadness and grief in the church and that there is also "anger".

"There is nothing wrong with that anger," he said.

The former care assistant was remembered as a "gentle, sensitive, caring, compassionate" person with a "profoundly dapper" sense of style who always wore the "very best".

Mr Snee was a "family man" who had a "great love" for them. The mourners heard one of the last things he did on the night he died was cook a "beautiful meal" for his family.

A photo of his beloved dog, Oscar, and a favourite coffee mug were among the items brought before the altar as symbols of Mr Snee's life.

Mr Snee's nephew, Aaron, described Michael as a "kindhearted person" who was "full of mischief".

He had travelled all over with one of his true loves, Irish dancing. Aaron said he was a dedicated uncle who frequently brought his nieces and nephews on trips abroad.

"Michael was the only person who would shorten my name and call me Aa. It's the simple things, like Michael coming into the house and saying 'Our Aa, make me a coffee'."

"We love you Mike, and we're all going to miss you," Aaron said.

In his eulogy, Aaron also said the family of Aidan Moffitt were in their thoughts today.

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste were represented at the funeral by aide-de-camp, Capt Neil Ledwith. A message from the Bishop of Elphin, Kevin Doran, was also read out at the mass.

Vigils in memory of Mr Snee and Aidan Moffitt — who was also found dead in Sligo last week — took place across the weekend.

Members of Mr Snee's family were in attendance at a vigil on Friday evening where hundreds gathered in front of the town hall in Sligo to pay tribute to the two men.

Yousef Palani, 22, of Markievicz Heights, Sligo, appeared before a judge at Sligo District Court on Thursday charged with murdering the men in their Sligo homes He is charged with the murder of Mr Moffitt at Cartron Heights on April 10 and with the murder of Mr Snee at City View on April 12.

He was also charged with assaulting another man, Anthony Burke, causing serious harm in an incident at Cleveragh Road, Sligo on April 9.

Palani is to appear before the same court by video link on April 21.