How Grace fell through the cracks

This week, the Government is planning to publish not one but two interim reports into the abuse scandal involving an intellectually disabled woman known as Grace.
It is understood the near 600 pages detail not only Grace’s early life after her birth mother gave her up into the care of the State and her transition into adulthood.
Put quite simply, the reports set out what the Commission has described as “systemic failings and shortcomings” in the care of Grace over the two decades she stayed in the home. Indeed, for several years, she was forgotten altogether.
Her case “fell through the cracks and out of sight”.
It is understood, the first interim report found that Grace’s move into the South Eastern Health Board area in 1989 led her to be placed with Family X. However, what is clear is that her placement with the foster family was meant to be temporary until a residential placement was arranged.
“This did not happen,” the report is expected to conclude.
Grace was Family X’s first placement, but dozens of other children also stayed in the home, despite it being in an isolated area and the age of the foster parents being a cause of concern. The report also states that health officials were not initially told of private placements also undertaken by the family.
But Grace ended up with Family X because of a “severe shortage of residential places” in the southeast. The Commission is expected to conclude that there were “systemic failures and shortcomings in the southeast and health boards management of Grace’s care”.
This includes statutory obligations under the boarding out of children regulations 1983 and the childcare regulations 1995 and other non-statutory guidelines that were in place at the time.
“This included its failure to monitor, review and supervise Grace in her placement; failure to maintain a case file; a failure to designate an authorised officer to oversee her case,” the report is expected to state. The health board did not substantially comply with its obligations under the regulations.
Key health board personnel involved in Grace's care were unfamiliar with regulations and guidelines and did not adhere to them in the performance of their duties towards Grace, the report is expected to conclude.
The Commission is also likely to find that there was dysfunction within the health board in relation to the reporting arrangements of officers that were involved in Grace's care. Key personnel in the handling of Grace’s case were not familiar with their duties to her as prescribed under law.
The first interim report is also expected to find there was a lack of coordination, communication and interaction between key personnel, and no qualified social worker visited Grace’s placement before 1995. The Commission is to find that this is evidence of health board failure in the discharge of its duties to Grace.
It is also expected to state that the Commission found there was confusion and incoherence at the heart of the health board's understanding of the nature of its duties and responsibilities to children in foster care, and the manner in which their welfare was to be protected.
Crucially, no rationale was given to the Commission as to how a reversal of a decision to remove Grace from the foster home in 1996 came about, following an allegation of abuse against Mr X.
“The Commission did not receive oral evidence as to why the decision was reversed,” the report is expected to say.
It is also understood it will find that Grace did not have an assigned social worker before she turned 18 and between 1989 and 1995, when she turned 17, Grace did not attend an educational placement. Only then did she begin attending day care.
As detailed in the 2016 Conal Devine report, at this time she started showing signs of distress through her behaviours. Staff reported that they saw bruises on her body,” the report states.
But much worse emerged.
In October 1995, while toileting, a large bruise was noticed on her left hip, appears tender to touch. Ten days later an incident report stated that “for the first time in day care, Grace completely stripped herself for no apparent reason”.
Other documents also referred to bruising on Grace’s body, bad behaviour, poor hygiene and her stripping off her clothes. “Grace took to stripping off all her clothes both on the bus and at the day centre,” the report reveals.
“On several occasions when she was being bathed, bruising was noticeable on her body. These bruises were brought to the attention of the foster parents. They informed us they couldn’t account for the bruises and said they must have happened when she was on the bus,” the Devine report stated.
The Second Interim report from the Farrelly Commission, covers the period of 1997 to 2007 when Grace was aged between 18 and 28.
What is clear is that whatever failings Grace encountered as a minor not only continued but escalated amid confusion over her legal status, abandonment by officials for over two years and the fallout of the decision not to remove her from the home in 1996.
Also in 1996, the mother of a different girl said her daughter had been “sexually molested” while being fostered by the same foster family. This second allegation was never properly investigated by gardaí because a formal complaint was not made.
The capacity of the health system to proactively address the needs of Grace, and to provide the management supervision and oversight as an organisation varied significantly.
The Commission is expected to say that the predominant theme relates to the significant understaffing of adults care at the time; a lack of clarity on reporting and management for staff working in the area; the failure by all care workers involved with Grace over this period to explore legal issues regarding wardship and the decision-making on behalf of Grace, and the challenges presented by the under-resourcing of care for vulnerable adults.
During this period of 1997 to 2007, several case workers were assigned to Grace’s case but several of them saw her case as “low risk”.
This was despite one care worker expressing concern around the “reducing capacity” of Family X to provide adequate care for Grace, owing largely to their age and their isolated home.
An incident of “inappropriate stripping” by Grace was flagged but was dismissed due to her “love of swimming”.
A catastrophic failure by her designated care workers to realise their legal duties or to clarify Grace’s position in law, by way of a wardship, meant she languished in the home.
In 2000, there were increased concerns from Grace’s day care providers as to her well-being. A burn mark on Grace’s inner thigh was found by a nurse but was not reported to management and the matter was not followed up.
Around this time, concern was raised about Grace’s increasing absence from day care, her poor hygiene and the need for “significant dental work” due to poor care.
Mr X died in the summer of 2000 and what is clear is that Mrs X repeatedly opposed moves to relocate Grace to alternative and more suitable care.
From June 2001 to June 2002, there was no key worker assigned to Grace and between 2002 and 2003 no visits by health officials to the foster home took place.
In 2004, Mrs X was contacted about a place for Grace in a residential care home but “no response was received”. The Day Care facility recorded a significant volume of absences of Grace over the period of 2002-2006, but the health board was not informed.
Her last care worker left their post in 2006 and was not replaced. Grace did not leave the foster home until 2009.
In 2016, she was awarded €6.3 million in damages from the HSE who apologised for the systemic failures in her care during her time in the foster home.
Overall, the Commission is expected to conclude that an ongoing lack of clarity regarding Grace's legal status as a vulnerable adult contributed to her neglect.
- Misconceptions about the role and legal status of Mrs and Mr X and Grace's mother regarding decision-making for Grace.
- Ongoing confusion and misunderstanding about what had occurred in Grace's case in 1996.
- Ongoing failure to seek legal advice or follow through the issue of wardship.
- Inconsistent approach to monitoring.
- Failures in information-sharing and working with incomplete information, absence of proper supervision and oversight.
- Paralysis around interconnection between care decisions and legal considerations.
- A lack of coordination and follow through.
- Delay, indecision and u-turns.
The reactive manner in which care was provided was significantly contributed to by the lack of resourcing of personnel over the period of 1997 to 2006, together with the lack of oversight “contributed to Grace's case falling through the cracks and out of sight in 2001”.
Grace’s entry into this world was as brutal and traumatic as much of what she was forced to go through later on in life.
On the 28th of September 1978, approximately two months prior to her daughter's birth, Grace's mother moved to reside in a mother and baby home in Cork. She was just 17 at the time and was attending school.
Grace was born at 9.30am on November 24, 1978, following a Neville Barnes forceps delivery. Grace suffered asphyxia at birth and was transferred to the neonatal unit.
Her birth was a difficult one, she suffered significant trauma to her brain, and she required intubation for 15 minutes after birth. Grace stopped breathing for approximately five minutes 12 hours after her birth.
On February 27, 1979, she was admitted to the maternity hospital for an investigation into the reasons for her failure to thrive.
Grace was on March 6, 1979, diagnosed with secondary perinatal asphyxia. This condition resulted in her suffering profound lifelong intellectual and physical disabilities.
On May 13, 1979, Grace’s care officer received a telephone call from the medical officer in the mother and baby home. The medical officer indicated that the hospital had no services to offer Grace. The officer asked whether since the mother was born in the southeast, would the SEHB accept the infant back into the area.
On June 1, 1979, Grace was placed in foster care with a Waterford family, but because “she was a poor feeder cried a lot, the foster care broke down”.
Amid a wrangling as to which health board would accept cost of her care, Grace’s case officer asked would the SEHB accept responsibility for maintenance. Since the child's mother works, the officer said, they intended asking her to make some contribution also.
However, in what now appears to be a most callous comment in the context of money, Grace was not given long to live.
The note stated:
In September 1979, when Grace was approximately 10-months-old, she was placed in a children's home in Dublin. It was pointed out that Grace's parents at this point, were both 18, and not in a position to marry.
The Children's Home reported that Grace had “arrived safely and settled quite well. She's a nice wee girl, and not as handicapped as we thought she might have been.”
She remained with displacement until August 1983, when she was approximately four. At this point, Grace's mother agreed to a weekly payment of £10 to the South-Eastern Health Board for the maintenance of Grace.
An assessment of Grace at this time noted she was considered to be severely mentally handicapped, the amount of vision in both eyes was extremely limited. And also hearing was said to be grossly impaired.
“However, the child is now walking but is very hyperactive and crashes into furniture and the bins. She pulls out her hair, grinds her teeth, and smiles occasionally. She is said to be the subject of temper tantrums and makes no effort to feed herself,” the assessment stated.
In January 1983, when Grace was just over four, the matron of the children's home wrote to her care officer notifying that a couple had come forward who were interested in fostering grace.
This couple known as ‘Family A’ was from North Wicklow and had been visiting Grace for approximately three months at that stage, and took her home at weekends.
Official notes stated that it was felt the couple “were most suitable foster parents for Grace”.
This period of her life appeared to be a happy one and while Grace was placed on a waiting list for a residential placement in 1985 within the SEHB she had still not been offered one in 1989 when her time with Family A came to an end. She was 11.
It was envisaged that her placement with Family X would be only a temporary one until her residential place came available.
This never happened and she languished in the foster home for 20 years.
The foster family at the heart of the commission’s investigations is referred to as ‘Family X’ who lived in the south-east along the Kilkenny/Waterford border. Their home was a small remote bungalow and Grace was initially placed with the family in 1989 after her previous foster placement ended.
In April 1996, a decision to remove Grace from ‘Family X’ was taken by health officials in the wake of abuse allegations being made against Mr X.