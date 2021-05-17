'Grace' commission to be widened to examine cases of 46 others in same foster home

The State commission of investigation into the abuse of 'Grace', a girl with intellectual disabilities in a foster home for 20 years, is to examine whether 46 others in the home were also abused.

The Farrelly Commission has all but concluded its work on the Grace case and Attorney General Paul Gallagher is considering two large reports on ‘Grace’ about her ordeal in a foster home over a 20-year period ahead of their publication.

After several years’ delay, the Government is adamant “a line must be drawn” in the case and disabilities minister Anne Rabbitte is demanding that the Commission of Investigation conclude its work.

Ms Rabbitte and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly are awaiting Mr Gallagher’s decision but also will be meeting this month with Marjorie Farrelly, the sole member of the commission, which has cost €7m to date.

Update

In an update from Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), seen by the Irish Examiner, it is made clear that once the work in relation to Grace’s case is concluded, the commission will examine the circumstances of 46 other residents who also went through the foster home in the south-east.

“The first phase of the commission's work is to investigate the role of public authorities in the care and protection of Grace, who resided with a former foster family in the southeast of Ireland, between 1989 and 2009,” said Mr Watt in the note.

“The second phase of the commission's work would relate to the care of other individuals who resided in the former foster home, along with matters related to protected disclosures, and those who made them. This work will take into account the facts, established through phase one of its work on the scope of any further investigations.”

Phase two will commence following consideration of the final phase one report and the commission's written statement on the scope of its further investigations.

“Ms Rabbitte will meet with the commission shortly to discuss its final reporting deadline, and other matters,” PAC has been told.

The Farrelly Commission was established to investigate the care and protection of Grace, and others, in a former foster home in the south-east, which has been the subject of abuse allegations.

So far, the commission has been granted extensions to allow it to complete its investigations. Mr Donnelly and Ms Rabbitte met with the commission on September 21, 2020, to discuss its work and reporting timeframe. Ms Rabbitte and officials had a further meeting with the commission on October 2.

Interim reports

The commission has submitted eight interim reports and two substantive interim reports on its investigation in January and March of this year.

These substantive interim reports are being considered by Mr Donnelly and Ms Rabbitte, and publication will be subject to the views of the Attorney General, PAC has been told.

Concern has been expressed within the Government that the commission has so far cost €7m and has been severely delayed. Of most concern is that office accommodation for the commission is running at €22,000 a month.