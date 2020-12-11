Burning of Cork: Family recalls night that inspired generations of firefighters

On the night of December 11, 1920, a father and son were among the group of firefighters tackling the overwhelming blaze that swept across the city of Cork.

One hundred years on, several generations of that same family have followed in their footsteps, serving in the fire brigades of Cork city and county.

A century ago, British Auxiliaries had set fire to the city's commercial centre in retaliation for an IRA ambush that had taken place earlier that day.

Patrick Higgins was one of those in charge of the Cork Fire Brigade on that fateful night. His son Martin also battled the blaze.

They tackled the flames throughout the night, even as Auxiliaries hampered their efforts, attacking them as they attempted to save the city.

The people of Cork awoke on December 12 to find their city centre burned to a cinder. Some buildings, including City Hall and Carnegie Library, were completely burnt out, shadows of their former selves.

One hundred years on, Martin Higgins remembers his great-grandfather and grandfather who fought the inferno and started a tradition that has lasted five generations.

The Douglas man is the grandson of his namesake, Martin Higgins, who tirelessly worked through the night of the Burning of Cork with his father Patrick, on December 11, 1920.

Pictured here is the great-grandfather of Martin Higgins, Patrick Higgins, who fought the flames at the Burning of Cork.

Speaking to The Irish Examiner on the 100 year anniversary of that night, Mr Higgins recalled how his grandfather used to tell him about that night.

“I lived in Friar’s Walk and my grandfather lived in Greenmount and I would have called in almost every day on the way home from school,” he said.

“I’d have a glass of milk and we’d chat.

“He would talk a bit about that night,” he added.

“There was only something like eight firemen on duty for the whole city - they had to call in reinforcements.

My grandfather would recall how the Black and Tans tried to stick a bayonet at him, and then they went at the hoses with them.

“They were also driving their armoured cars over the hoses but the firefighters stayed there all night, trying to put out fires,” he added.

While the fire led to the decimation of Cork city centre, Mr Higgins said the event also illustrated the levels of generosity from Irish groups and other organisations around the globe.

“There are some great stories from around that time that not many people would know about today,” he said.

“For instance, libraries across the world donated books so the library could have stock when it was rebuilt.

“Groups of Irish people in the UK donated money to help Cork get back on its feet,” he added.

“We managed to get back from that, the city looks brilliant today, and long may it last.”

Mr Higgins said he is very proud of his ancestors' involvement on that infamous night in Cork’s history.

Five generations of the Higgins family have served as firefighters in Cork.

As well as his great grandfather and grandfather, Mr Higgins’ father, brother and son all joined the fire department.

“My son is in the fire brigade in the city now, and my brother recently retired from the city fire brigade,” he explained.

Fifth-generation firefighter Kevin Higgins at the Cork Fire Station. Kevin is the great great grandson of firefighter Patrick Higgins who was second in command during the burning of Cork in December 1920. Picture: Dan Linehan

“My father was in the county fire brigade and he was in charge of most of South Cork until he retired.

“It all goes back to my great-grandfather, he started it all,” he added.

As well as battling the fire during the Burning of Cork, his grandfather won several medals for his bravery in tackling other blazes.

In 1890, Martin, along with fellow fireman Peter Murphy, saved a woman, her two children and their babysitter from a fire in Bolger's shop on Patrick Street.

Both were awarded Bronze medals by The Society For Protection of Life From Fire, one of the highest awards granted by the UK Government for fire fighting.

In 1901, Martin attempted to save a woman from a collapsed house in Cork city.

Five people were rescued but, although he returned to the collapsed building, putting his own life at risk, the woman died in the incident.

A newspaper report of the awards for bravery given to Martin Higgins along with fellow fireman Peter Murphy. Source: Martin Higgins (great-grandson)

For his bravery, Martin received a medal from the Lord Mayor, created specifically for him.

Mr Higgins never met his great-grandfather but said people have regaled him with heartwarming stories.

“One person recalled how they saw the two men, my great-grandfather and grandfather - father and son, both veterans of the Burning of Cork - going to collect their pensions from the fire station - an iconic image.”

Patrick and Martin Higgins, great-grandfather and grandfather of Martin Higgins, who both were firefighters during the Burning of Cork

The apple didn't fall far from the tree.

“My own father loved the fire brigade all his life,” he said.

“If he went into a town, even when he went to the States, he’d call in to see the fire brigade there.

“My brother was nearly the same, he was in the fire brigade until he retired recently,” he added.

“And now my son is in the fire brigade in Cork city so the tradition keeps going.”

Speaking about the 100-year anniversary of the Burning of Cork, Mr Higgins admitted that it is disappointing that Covid-19 resulted in the cancellation of commemorative events.

“I heard they were trying to organise commemoration events but it was stopped because of Covid,” he said.

“It is sad but it has to be done, it’s the right thing to do in the current circumstances.

“The city of Cork came back from that and it’d be great to see events organised next year, when things might be back to normal."