Culture minister: No regrets about football fan 'gouger' comments

Culture minister Patrick O’Donovan has doubled down on his criticism of football fans who threw flares onto the field of a League of Ireland game as "hooligans".

On Friday, Flares were thrown onto a brand-new astroturf pitch at Oriel Park in Dundalk by Drogheda United fans as the two Louth sides faced off in the League of Ireland.

The two teams over the weekend criticised those actions, which resulted in a 12-year-old supporter suffering burn marks on their face.

Mr O’Donovan, who attended the match, hit out at supporters who threw the flares onto the pitch, calling for anyone who is aware of individuals involved to contact gardaí.

On Monday, Mr O’Donovan criticised what he called “gougerism and thuggery”, while calling for the FAI to deal with “hooliganism”.

Asked if he regretted describing those who threw flares as hooligans and gougers, Mr O’Donovan said he did not.

“This was a very organised, a very orchestrated attempt to destroy an investment which had been made by Dundalk with substantial support from the Government in the form of a €500,000 grant,” Mr O’Donovan said.

“If my calling this group hooligans offends them, I’m not going to apologise for that.”

Mr O’Donovan said he met with justice minister Jim O’Callaghan on the matter on Tuesday, saying they both agreed it was a case of criminal damage and reckless endangerment.

“We have to have people brought before the courts in order to make sure that there's a stamping out of this sort of behaviour,” Mr O’Donovan said.

Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú, who is based in Dundalk, called for Drogheda United to pay for the damages caused by fans at Oriel Park.

“It is very clear that there must be serious consequences for the behaviour we witnessed on Friday,” he said.