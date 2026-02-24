Culture minister: No regrets about football fan 'gouger' comments

Patrick O’Donovan criticised what he called “gougerism and thuggery”, while calling for the FAI to deal with “hooliganism”.
Culture minister: No regrets about football fan 'gouger' comments

20 February 2026; Fire stewards remove flares from the pitch before the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Drogheda United at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Tue, 24 Feb, 2026 - 17:15
Tadgh McNally

Culture minister Patrick O’Donovan has doubled down on his criticism of football fans who threw flares onto the field of a League of Ireland game as "hooligans".

On Friday, Flares were thrown onto a brand-new astroturf pitch at Oriel Park in Dundalk by Drogheda United fans as the two Louth sides faced off in the League of Ireland.

The two teams over the weekend criticised those actions, which resulted in a 12-year-old supporter suffering burn marks on their face.

Mr O’Donovan, who attended the match, hit out at supporters who threw the flares onto the pitch, calling for anyone who is aware of individuals involved to contact gardaí.

On Monday, Mr O’Donovan criticised what he called “gougerism and thuggery”, while calling for the FAI to deal with “hooliganism”.

Asked if he regretted describing those who threw flares as hooligans and gougers, Mr O’Donovan said he did not.

“This was a very organised, a very orchestrated attempt to destroy an investment which had been made by Dundalk with substantial support from the Government in the form of a €500,000 grant,” Mr O’Donovan said.

“If my calling this group hooligans offends them, I’m not going to apologise for that.”

Mr O’Donovan said he met with justice minister Jim O’Callaghan on the matter on Tuesday, saying they both agreed it was a case of criminal damage and reckless endangerment.

“We have to have people brought before the courts in order to make sure that there's a stamping out of this sort of behaviour,” Mr O’Donovan said.

Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú, who is based in Dundalk, called for Drogheda United to pay for the damages caused by fans at Oriel Park.

“It is very clear that there must be serious consequences for the behaviour we witnessed on Friday,” he said.

Read More

'This cannot ever happen again' - Dundalk boss bemoans damage to Oriel Park pitch

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Micheal Martin comments Government 'never signed off on' SNA reductions, claims Taoiseach
Irish Budget 2024 Government rejects claim it is 'kicking can down the road' after SNA U-turn
Bertie Ahern and Gerry Adams to discuss peace process at Oireachtas committee Bertie Ahern and Gerry Adams to discuss peace process at Oireachtas committee
<p>A principal officer with the Department of Finance warned the Oireachtas housing committee that it will be the late 2030s at least before supply meets demand. Stock picture: Steve Parsons/PA </p>

'House prices unlikely to drop for at least another decade'

READ NOW

Politics

Newsletter

From the corridors of power to your inbox ... sign up for your essential weekly political briefing.

Latest

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited