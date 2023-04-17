Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney found guilty of participating in murder in Regency Hotel attack

Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney have been found guilty of participating or contributing to the murder of David Byrne in the Regency Hotel, in providing access to motor vehicles on February 5, 2016.

The three-judge court said the men acted as getaway drivers on the day and said it was satisfied of this beyond a reasonable doubt.

Both men — Murphy, 61, of of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Dublin, and Bonney, 52, of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13 — had denied the charges.

The verdict in the case of Gerard 'the Monk' Hutch, accused of David Byrne's murder will be delivered following a break, with court commencing again at 1.45pm.

Paul Murphy was found guilty of participating or contributing to the murder of Mr Byrne in providing access to a motor vehicle on February 5, 2016.

Mr Murphy had pleaded not guilty to the charge before the Special Criminal Court.

His was the first judgement read out by Ms Justice Tara Burns at today’s hearing.

Ms Justice Burns said the court is satisfied of the existence of the Hutch Criminal Organisation and that Murphy knew of its existence when he made his Toyota Avensis taxi available to the crime group. She also said that the court is satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that the Regency attack was orchestrated by the Hutch organisation.

After this, Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch will hear whether he has been found guilty of Mr Byrne’s murder by the three-judge court.

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has denied the charge of murder.

Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch (60), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, has denied the murder of Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

Byrne, from Crumlin, was shot dead at the hotel in Whitehall, Dublin 9 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí in tactical clothing and carrying AK-47 assault rifles, stormed the building during the attack, which was hosting a boxing weigh-in at the time.

The victim was shot by two of the tactical assailants and further rounds were delivered to his head and body.

Byrne died after suffering catastrophic injuries from six gunshots fired from a high-velocity weapon to the head, face, stomach, hand and legs.

The State alleged that Mr Hutch was “part of the team” that carried out this attack. Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, who was also facing a murder charge in this case before pleading guilty to a lesser charge, told the court that he gave Mr Hutch a key card to a hotel room in the Regency the night before the attack.

Dowdall also told the trial that Mr Hutch admitted to him having been one of the team that had shot Byrne in a Dublin park just a few days after the killing.

Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Hutch, told the court that these were the “two big lies” in Dowdall’s evidence.