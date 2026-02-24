Government 'never signed off on' SNA reductions, claims Taoiseach

The Government “never signed off on” planned reductions to almost 200 schools' special needs assistants (SNAs) posts from next September, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told the Dáil.

Mr Martin faced accusations of having “kicked the can down the road” in the Dáil on Tuesday after a U-turn late on Monday night that saw the Government sign off on an additional €19m to allow for extra SNA allocations without cutting back in other schools.

During Leaders' Questions, Mr Martin repeated that there had not been a comprehensive review of SNA allocations “for quite a number of years”, and that the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) had “embarked on one”.

Speaking in Dublin on Tuesday evening, Mr Martin said that opposition parties had "given the impression" that the Government had approved the outcome of the NCSE's review.

"The impression given by the opposition was that somehow this came before the Cabinet table in a memo, and that the government took a position. That didn't happen.

"Obviously, the review was initiated some way back, but what I would have thought would have happened is that a presentation would be made initially to the ministers, and then to go in to say, 'look, we've concluded a review, here's the impact, here's the potential implication'.

"That didn't happen on this occasion. So it's just false to say we signed off at the cabinet.

Asked if he had confidence in the NCSE, Mr Martin said he did.

Earlier, Labour leader Ivana Bacik said in the Dáil that the U-turn raised further questions about how such “drastic reductions” were signed off in the first place.

“Because it was your Government, Taoiseach, that directed the NCSE to carry out this review,” she said.

“You approved the approach, and so, as we know, schools received letters without warning, telling them they were losing a classroom lifeline.

Some were threatened with a cut to half their SNA staffing. All were threatened with cuts without warning or consultation, and only after a national uproar did you reverse course.

Mr Martin replied: “The Government never signed off on this. When Government saw the impact of this, Government considered it, and Government have decided not to go ahead with what was being proposed, and that there would be no reductions in the next school year.”

The NCSE assesses schools’ applications for SNA posts. In the last two to three years, the NCSE has only reviewed schools who have sought increases in posts, Mr Martin said.

“An overall review was initiated, but before the outcome of that was comprehensively brought to a conclusion, action was taken [in terms of] correspondence, going out to schools and so forth.”

Ms Bacik said it was “extraordinary” to hear the Taoiseach say the Government never signed off on the plan.

“It was your Government policy. Government ministers were out defending it all last week. It's extraordinary to hear you now seeking to deflect blame, to deflect responsibility. It was your policy. You got the NCSE to implement it.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said parents and schools are demanding “fundamental change”.

She also accused the Taoiseach of "gaslighting" parents and SNAs with his response.

“Your Government needs to accept that learning, emotional, and behavioural difficulties are also primary care needs, and this is the support that SNAS provide day in and day out.”

Despite your announcement last night, your threat to cut SNAs remains on the table. This is a tactical retreat and not a change of heart.

Parents do not want an extended pause, said Ms McDonald. “They want these cuts taken off the table for now and for the future, they want to know that no child will lose the SNA that they depend on, and they want Government to deliver a comprehensive response to the needs of their children.”

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said the Government claims that disability rights are a priority — “but your words on disability have not been matched by action".

“Your Government has found €19m to postpone the proposed cuts to SNAs, of course, not before forcing hosted parents to, once again, fight the State for the support that their children are entitled to.”

In the Dáil, Mr Martin said “well over” 8,000 additional SNAs has been allocated to schools since 2020.

“That's not cutbacks, that's expansion at an exponential rate, and there was huge growing need. We need to analyse that, reflect on that.”

Mr Martin also said he supported a redeployment scheme for SNAs, like the one in place for teachers.

"From a Government perspective, we believe the building blocks should be in place. First, the redeployment scheme, the workforce planning, a new circular as well. In addition to that then, continuing to allocate resources to a needs-based approach."