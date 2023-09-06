The Government will provide additional funding to RTÉ as it cannot allow the broadcaster to “fall”, Media Minister Catherine Martin has said.

Ms Martin was speaking in Avondale, Co. Wicklow, where the Cabinet has been meeting for the first time since the summer break. She said that while she had received a request from RTÉ for interim funding, figures provided by the broadcaster would need to be examined by the Government’s financial advisors NewERA.

RTÉ had already requested an additional €35m in interim funding prior to this summer’s controversy around governance and finance. It is now facing a projected drop in revenues from TV licence collection of €21m this year.

She confirmed that the Government would provide interim funding to the embattled broadcaster in the upcoming budget, but declined to say how much.

“I’ve just made it very clear in my communications with RTÉ, with the DG and with the chair of the board of the reform that is needed, of cost-saving measures that need to be seen, that we’d expect with any other public body,” Ms Martin said.

“But we can’t let RTÉ fall because we’re not going to make the decision of interim funding. It’s the amount we have to decide on and those discussions have to happen yet.”

Ms Martin said that while interim funding was agreed as part of the Future of Media Commission, “nothing is agreed until it’s agreed in the budget”.

Ms Martin said that she could not predict whether or not there would be strings attached to the payment, despite Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirming that there would be conditions attached to any funding.

Earlier, Mr Varadkar said the Government will not be providing any additional funding to RTÉ until a new strategic plan is unveiled by the broadcaster. He said that he would not prescribe what the reforms looked like and that additional funding did not need to be provided in the upcoming budget.

“This isn’t something that has to be sorted out on budget day. It is something that has to be sorted out this financial year, but it doesn’t have to be budget day.”

Both Mr Varadkar and Ms Martin committed to introducing reforms to the licence fee before the Government completes its term in early 2025.

Asked about if cost-saving measures meant job cuts at RTÉ, Ms Martin said: “That’s not for me to say. The DG and RTÉ will have to decide what needs to be done in order to reduce costs.”