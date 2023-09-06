RTÉ expected to lose up to €21m in TV licence fee revenue by end of 2023

RTÉ is expected to lose up to €21m in TV licence fee revenue by the end of the year, Cabinet has been told.

Media Minister Catherine Martin is updating her ministerial colleagues on the mounting financial crisis at the State broadcaster, which posted a deficit of €2.8m last year

Ms Martin has brought two memos to Cabinet, which is meeting in Avondale, Co. Wicklow.

They outline the losses made both last year and the forecasted cuts in revenue for this year following the controversy around payments to Ryan Tubridy and the use of barter accounts.

It is understood ministers have been told that the level of loss from people deciding not to pay the TV licence will top €20m this year.

It is understood that much of the €2.8m deficit outlined in RTÉ's latest annual accounts, that have also been brought to Cabinet, relate to Toy Show: The Musical.

Arriving at the meeting, Ms Martin said she would be updating ministers on the long-term funding requirements as well as the immediate impact the loss of TV licence revenue is having on RTÉ.

"Obviously we have to see robust reform. We see elements of reform taking shape now and they are to be welcomed," she said.

She said the Government will want to see "absolute concrete reform" in considering a financial package to assist the broadcaster.

More to follow...