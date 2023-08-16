Understatement of Tubridy's earnings due to adjustments made by RTÉ’s financial department, says report

The understatement of Ryan Tubridy's earnings came due to adjustments made by RTÉ’s financial department, a report by Grant Thornton says.

The RTÉ Board said the report suggests a hypothesis that "on the balance of probabilities adjustments were made for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 in order to allow for ‘revised earnings’ below a figure of €500,000 in each year" for Mr Tubridy.

RTÉ had been forced to ask Grant Thornton to carry out the review into the under-declaration of payments to former Late Late Show host Mr Tubridy. The report was delivered on Monday and published on Wednesday.

The report, compiled by forensic accountants Grant Thornton, concerns alleged discrepancies regarding Mr Tubridy’s pay between the years 2017 and 2019.

RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh, said: “Regrettably this Report confirms our view of the siloed management culture that has prevailed in RTÉ and supports the decision by the Board to initiate an ongoing programme of corrective action.

The Report paints a picture of poor internal communication and weak processes.

"The Report identifies specific dates whereby errors could have been corrected but were not and key documents that could have been effectively interrogated but were not.

"It is also clear from the Report that the then Executive did not properly engage with the Board on these matters, nor was relevant information provided to the Board by the Executive or by the auditors.

"We will be taking on board the issues raised by the Report and will be engaging with RTÉ’s auditors, Deloitte, to discuss the contents of same.

"Steps have been taken to ensure there can be no repeat of these failures. Working with Director General Kevin Bakhurst, the Board of RTÉ remains committed to an ongoing programme of reform and recovery for the organisation. I hope that the publication of this Report represents an important staging point in RTÉ’s rebuilding of trust with the public and stakeholders.”

In a statement, the RTÉ board said: "The Report confirms that the Board of RTÉ was correct in restating Mr Tubridy’s publicly disclosed earnings for the period between 2017 and 2019.

"The Report makes clear that neither Mr Tubridy nor NK Management had any involvement in the adjustments for the period 2017 – 2019.

"The Report confirms that while the earnings were publicly understated, there was no impact on RTÉ’s financial statements as a result of these adjustments."

The Report also highlights poor governance including significant deficiencies in internal management controls, failures in the finance function, and a lack of communication from the Executive to the Board.

In late June, when RTÉ first made the public aware of issues regarding Mr Tubridy’s pay between 2017 and 2022, a statement from its board said that along with being paid €225,000 more than was publicly known from 2020 to 2022, the presenter’s pay had also been understated for the years 2017-2019 by €120,000.

However, while the later payments related to the by-now infamous tripartite deal involving Mr Tubridy, RTÉ and Renault, the presenter and his agent Noel Kelly claimed when appearing before two Oireachtas committees last month that the €120,000 issue related to a misapplication of accounting rules by RTÉ.

The report backs Mr Tubridy in this and it comes as RTÉ has seen another plummet in TV licence fee sales of around €1m as the national broadcaster continues to suffer the fallout from the payments scandal.

A spokesperson for Media Minister Catherine Martin has said TV licence sales for the second week of August were 7,166 compared to 12,610 for the corresponding week in 2022.

This is a fall off of around €1m.

This is in addition to a drop off in sales of €3.7m for the first week of August and the month of July since the payments scandal surrounding Ryan Tubridy emerged.