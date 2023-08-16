Ryan Tubridy welcomes findings of Grant Thornton report into RTÉ payments 

Ryan Tubridy has welcomed the findings of the Grant Thornton report into RTÉ's payments — and repeated his offer to publish the details of any future RTÉ contract he receives.

The report, published on Wednesday, has suggested it is “a very plausible explanation” that fees paid by RTÉ to its star presenter were underdeclared by €120,000 from 2017-2019 to keep the payments under the €500,000 mark.

The report concerns alleged discrepancies regarding Mr Tubridy’s pay between the years 2017 and 2019.

Mr Tubridy’s earnings were stated by RTÉ as €491,667 for 2017, €495,000 in 2018 and €495,000 in 2019 when his fees were actually €511,667, €545,000 and €545,000 respectively.

The RTÉ board said in a statement the report made clear that neither Mr Tubridy nor NK Management had any involvement in the adjustments for the period 2017-2019.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Tubridy said he welcomed the findings of the report.

I also welcome the finding that I did not claim €120,000 in fees which was due to me in 2020 and that I did not agree with how RTÉ proposed to account for this decision.

"It is also clear that my actual income from RTÉ in 2020 and 2021 matches what was originally published as my earnings for those years and RTÉ has not yet published its top 10 earner details for 2022."

Mr Tubridy added he was "committed to re-establishing" confidence and trust with both his colleagues and his listeners.

He acknowledged what he said was "huge support" he had received from people in recent weeks, claiming "many cards and letters, greetings on the street and words of support from people I bumped in to" had meant an awful lot.

In late June, when RTÉ first made the public aware of issues regarding Mr Tubridy’s pay between 2017 and 2022, a statement from its board said along with being paid €225,000 more than was publicly known from 2020 to 2022, the presenter’s pay had also been understated for the years 2017-2019 by €120,000.

Tubridy's return to air

Meanwhile, RTÉ Board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh has said that any decision about a return to air of Mr Tubridy was a matter for the director general Kevin Bakhurst.

The “very lengthy and technical report” by Grant Thornton pointed to governance failures within RTÉ along with deficiencies in internal management controls and failure, she told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said she hoped to see a gradual change in culture, openness and transparency in RTÉ.

When asked if the report vindicated Mr Tubridy and could lead to his return to the airwaves, she said that was a matter for the director general.

“At the end of the day, that's ultimately his decision.”

On the issue of the licence fee and the sharp fall in income, Ms Ní Raghallaigh called for the recommendations of the Future Media Commission to be implemented. The licence fee model was a broken model, she added.

“As a democracy, we value public service media and the importance of having a stable public service media. And the sooner we get back to that discussion, I think the better.”