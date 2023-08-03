Willie O'Dea rules himself out of Limerick mayoral race

Limerick City TD Willie O'Dea has ruled himself out of the race to become the first mayor of Limerick.

Mr O'Dea has been a TD for the county and city for 40 years and within his Fianna Fáil party was seen as a natural choice to run in next year's election, but today firmly ruled himself out of contention.

Mr O'Dea told the Irish Examiner that he would not be running as he wants to continue his work in the Dáil.

"Absolutely not," he said "You can take that to the bank."

Mr O'Dea said that the party would discuss internally who the candidate for Fianna Fáil should be and said that he did not wish to speculate.

Another potential candidate and Limerick City TD, Sinn Féin's Maurice Quinlivan, said he had not made a decision on whether he would run for the job.

Fine Gael has been tipped to give the nod to Senator Maria Byrne as its candidate, while the Social Democrats are likely to run local councillor Elisa O'Donovan.

Other names from outside politics who have been suggested locally include John Moran, the former secretary general of the Department of Finance, who was a long-time campaigner for the office to be established.

The Government on Thursday published the legislation which underpins what it has called the biggest reform of local government in the State's history.

Under the legislation, the mayor will take on executive functions at a strategic or policy level, in areas including strategic development, roads, housing, and planning.

Ms O'Donovan said she would love to be the Social Democrats' candidate as she is "passionate" about the city and county. She told the Irish Examiner she would "love" the opportunity. Ms O'Donovan is "not sure yet" that the legislation goes far enough but said there is a number of encouraging parts of the law, including the establishment of a board to oversee the implementation of the Project Ireland 2040 plan in Limerick and a subcommittee on transport for the county.

She said it was "really frustrating" for people in Limerick that many capital and infrastructure decisions for Limerick are "made in Dublin".

I think it's a really exciting opportunity for Limerick. I think that this is a really good news day for Limerick and will really help balance that decision-making.

Minister of State for Planning and Local Government Kieran O’Donnell welcomed the legislation's publication, but Mr Quinlivan has already raised concerns that funding for the role is set out in the law as coming from the public expenditure minister on a yearly basis and is not ringfenced.

A vote in 2019 to create the role passed by a margin of 52.4% to 47.6% and the first holder of the office will remain in place until 2029, with five-year terms thereafter. The officeholder will be paid a junior minister's salary of €137,000.