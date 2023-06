Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea has made a young constituent’s “dream come true” after making a special appearance at her Confirmation.

The Limerick TD agreed to act as a sponsor for 12-year-old Kiera Walsh, who made her confirmation last Friday.

Her mother Carol said: “It all began about a month ago when I was asking my daughter Kiera about who she wanted to be her sponsor for her Confirmation.

She turned down every family member and asked if she could have Willie O’Dea.

Efforts were made by family members to contact Mr O’Dea via social media but, as luck would have it, Ms Walsh bumped into the TD while out for a walk.

She explained that her daughter “has adored him since she was three years old”, and the Fianna Fáil TD agreed to the request.

“He showed up to the church and Kiera was beaming for the whole Mass,” said Carol.

“He stayed on for some photos after the Mass and had some lovely chats and jokes with the whole family.

He was so kind and friendly and it really made her day so special, we will be forever grateful to him for showing such kindness to our family.

Mr O’Dea said he gets many requests to attend family occasions and other events in his constituency and has previously acted as a sponsor for another young person.

“I get invited to all sorts of birthday parties and things like that,” said Mr O’Dea.

“I was out walking and met Kiera’s mother and she said that she was a big fan of mine, I said if I was in town I would be delighted to go.”