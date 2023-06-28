Micheál Martin addresses Fianna Fáil over deputy leader issue

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has addressed his own party members for going behind his back on the deputy leader issue.

Last week, the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting heard calls to appoint a deputy leader, while Tánaiste Micheál Martin was out of the country.

When the issue was again raised at this week's meeting by Senator Malcom Byrne, Mr Martin pointedly said that he should have been consulted directly on the matter.

While Mr Byrne stressed that the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign and Affairs and Defence has been doing an excellent job, he said there is a need within the party to support him, especially in relation to the medium and long-term development.

But Mr Martin said the party appointed Jack Chambers as director of local elections and Minister Darragh O'Brien appointed to coordinate the European elections.

The Tánaiste insisted that good progress is being made on selecting candidates for the local elections next year and this work will continue.

The meeting also discussed the need to appoint a director of elections for the general election, with Senator Catherine Ardagh stressing the need for a female in this position.