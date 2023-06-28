Micheál Martin addresses Fianna Fáil over deputy leader issue

The party appointed Jack Chambers as director of local elections and Minister Darragh O'Brien appointed to coordinate the European elections
Micheál Martin addresses Fianna Fáil over deputy leader issue

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting last week heard calls to appoint a deputy leader, while Tánaiste Micheál Martin was out of the country. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 20:00
Elaine Loughlin & Tadgh McNally, Political Staff

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has addressed his own party members for going behind his back on the deputy leader issue.

Last week, the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting heard calls to appoint a deputy leader, while Tánaiste Micheál Martin was out of the country.

When the issue was again raised at this week's meeting by Senator Malcom Byrne, Mr Martin pointedly said that he should have been consulted directly on the matter.

While Mr Byrne stressed that the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign and Affairs and Defence has been doing an excellent job, he said there is a need within the party to support him, especially in relation to the medium and long-term development.

But Mr Martin said the party appointed Jack Chambers as director of local elections and Minister Darragh O'Brien appointed to coordinate the European elections.

The Tánaiste insisted that good progress is being made on selecting candidates for the local elections next year and this work will continue.

The meeting also discussed the need to appoint a director of elections for the general election, with Senator Catherine Ardagh stressing the need for a female in this position.

Read More

Government 'will deliver' on housing commitments

More in this section

Dee Forbes was asked to resign a week before RTÉ scandal broke, committee hears Dee Forbes was asked to resign a week before RTÉ scandal broke, committee hears
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-SWIFT ‘Rampant price gouging’ by hotels on dates of Taylor Swift concerts in Dublin
EU committee to recommend Nature Restoration Law not be passed  EU committee to recommend Nature Restoration Law not be passed 
PoliticsPerson: Micheál MartinOrganisation: Fianna Fáil
<p>Media minister Catherine Martin did not address the fact that she was kept in the dark over the fact that the now-former director general was asked to resign.</p>

Executives failed to calm 'considerable disquiet' around RTÉ payments controversy

READ NOW

Latest

New podcast every Tuesday

DALO'S HURLING SHOW LIVE

Listen

Cira Phelan headshot

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd