Government 'will deliver' on housing commitments

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has moved to calm the fears of independent TDs that the Government is not delivering on housing.

The Irish Examiner on Monday reported that the Regional Independent Group has raised concerns about the Government's lack of movement on the eight demands it had made in April in order to bolster the Government in a confidence vote.

Specifically, the TDs feel that junior health minister Mary Butler is trying to “block” their demands around changes to the Fair Deal scheme.

Speaking as the Air Corps took delivery of a new aircraft at Baldonnel in Co Dublin, Mr Martin said the Government is still committed to the issues raised by the group convened by Denis Naughten.

"The issues that were raised earlier by the group are ones that Government is very focused on delivering.

"We will deliver on the commitments we've made, but clearly there are challenges in terms of making sure that we do it right and I'm confident we will do that.

"I think it's important to note that the news on housing has been positive in recent times. [The] figures in terms of increased numbers of people drawing down on mortgages, particularly first-time buyers, so I think there's been some good moves around first-time buyers over the last two years, we need to continue that movement.

"The First Home Scheme and Help To Buy scheme are helping younger people to enable them to find homes.

"But we need to build more and this morning, for example, a further big announcement in terms of the Oscar Traynor Rd site where 853 houses [will be built].

"There was so much political procrastination over the years on that scheme but we will spare no effort on housing, I can assure every member of the Oireachtas on that."