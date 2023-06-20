'No hidden agenda' to join Nato, says Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government has “no hidden agenda” to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) or reject neutrality, following opposition criticism over the makeup of a forum on foreign policy.

Mr Varadkar made the remarks in the Dáil this afternoon after accusations from People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett that the Government were moving away from neutrality and towards further EU militarisation and Nato.

Mr Boyd Barrett said that the list of speakers due to appear at the Government’s Consultative Forum on International Security Policy “was packed to the rafters” with people close to Nato.

This criticism was also levelled at Mr Varadkar by Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan, who said there were “issues regarding the panel and its composition”.

Mr Boyd Barrett added that it was part of a campaign to “soften up” public opinion against neutrality and to move closer to Nato.

In response, the Taoiseach said that Ireland would be remaining militarily neutral and that there was no plan to join Nato or other mutual defence agreement.

Mr Varadkar said that the security threats against Ireland have changed in recent years and the forum was established to consider a response to these threats.





“The security threats facing our country have changed. There are cybersecurity threats, threats related to international terrorism and espionage, and hybrid threats,” Mr Varadkar said.

“We have to think about that as a country.”

Mr Varadkar’s comments come after he and Tánaiste Micheál Martin refused to weigh in on President Michael D Higgins’ intervention last weekend, where the President described Ireland as “playing with fire” during a dangerous period of “drift” in its foreign policy.

When asked about the President’s comments, Mr Varadkar cited a longstanding Government convention that ministers do not criticise or comment on the presidency.

It comes as the forum itself is set to cost €174,000 to host across four days, with most of the cost coming down to catering (€40,000), communications (€40,000), and technical costs (€35,000).

Speaking to reporters, the Tánaiste said that the primary purpose of the forum was to “generate debate”, which was now taking place.

Mr Martin added that panelists were not selected on the basis of whether or not they were pro or anti-Nato, saying that it was a “wide ranging presentation”.

There are a total of 80 panelists across 18 different panel discussions, which are due to take place across four days.