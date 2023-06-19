Green Party's O'Reilly: 'We need more MEPs with backbone to fight for the planet'

Green Party senator Pauline O’Reilly has said she is putting herself forward for selection for the European Elections because people deserve an MEP with the “backbone” to represent Irish values.

Ms O'Reilly is set to make the announcement on Monday as tensions increase between Fine Gael and the Green Party over climate issues such as the EU nature restoration law which is opposed by Fine Gael.

"If the last few months have shown us anything it is that we need more MEPs who value the planet and its people", Ms O’Reilly said.

"The future of our economy is a Green economy and we must have MEPs who are willing to negotiate for funding streams that will support Ireland's transition, putting money in people's pockets, while still moving to a greener future.”

In a statement, she pointed to what she called the shameful Nature Restoration Law “shenanigans” by other political parties in Ireland, “especially those of Fine Gael".

She said: "We need a strong Green voice in Europe for our region.

We need an MEP who is prepared to fight for the environment, for the region, and for equality.

“I'm putting myself forward for selection to be that strong voice for Midlands North West. We deserve MEPs who will do the right thing and show the backbone necessary to truly represent Irish values."

Her comments come as tensions are increasing between Fine Gael and the Green Party over new land-use plans which the Green Party has said are needed to reach the State’s climate targets.

The land use plans involve rewetting agricultural lands, which is becoming the most contentious issue for the Coalition partners.

In recent days, the nature-restoration law in the European Parliament survived an attempt to kill it.

The European People’s Party (EPP) of Fine Gael had led an attempt to reject the law outright, arguing the law would disadvantage rural communities, and put forward a “rejection amendment” in the parliament’s environment committee.

Currently, the MEPs from Midlands North West are Luke Ming Flanagan, Maria Walsh, Chris MacManus, and Colm Markey.