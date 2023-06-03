Mick Clifford: Greens the only honest party on climate 

The following is a political statement issued this week by the Rural Independent Group of TDs in the Dil. The headline went: Government Secret Plot to Massacre Our Precious Cows.

The text began: “In an outrageous display of sheer lunacy, the government has been caught red-handed in a diabolical scheme to exterminate our bovine population. While spineless politicians obediently acquiesced to the dogma of climate change-enabling legislation in 2021 — legislation that paves the way for this madness — only the Rural Independent TDs had the courage to challenge this abomination.”

The release was issued in response to the revelation that the government had secretly recruited killers, and placed them in safe houses around provincial Ireland, ready to give the word to go out and massacre cows with extreme prejudice. These cows are precious, although it is unclear whether they are precious to their owners in an emotional or economic sense, or both. The only resistance to the fascist exercise is coming from a group of TDs who are making a stand.

Okay, that last paragraph was made up, but it was in keeping with the tone and content of the release issued on behalf of the Rural Independent TDs.

The outrage from the parliamentarians came following the publication of a story that a Department of Agriculture memo had suggested that 65,000 cows might have to be slaughtered annually to meet climate change emissions targets. The culling would be from a national herd numbering 1.5m dairy cows. No decisions have been taken on the matter and it is almost certain that were it ever to come to pass it would be a voluntary exercise. Yet the news was presented by the TDs as if they had walked in on a slaughterhouse and caught Leo Varadkar in the act, wearing his butcher’s apron and up to his oxters in blood.

On Wednesday, the scientific journal Nature published an analysis from leading scientists who have concluded that the earth is already past safe limits for humans due to rising temperatures, water systems disruption, and the destruction of natural habitats.

On Friday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that Ireland will achieve only a 29% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, rather than the 51% which is mandated by law. Reaching the 2030 targets “now requires implementing policies that deliver emission reductions across all sectors of the economy,” the EPA reported. This obviously includes agriculture, which accounts for a large proportion of emissions. The changes required are extremely difficult and will necessitate perseverance, patience, and cool heads. The reaction of the Rural TDs to a story about a speculative memo suggests that the requisite qualities for the days ahead are in short supply.

Heated debate

So it goes for the burning planet, as it does for the thousands of species becoming extinct as the climate changes. In the Dáil during the week, a new EU Nature Restoration Law to alleviate the biodiversity crisis was being debated when things got hot and heavy.

It began when Junior Green party minister Pippa Hackett said that farmers are custodians of their lands and many are embracing agri-environmental schemes “including Deputy Michael Collins, who is an organic farmer.”

The offended deputy from west Cork was on his feet like a flash.

“I am not an organic farmer, correct the record of the Dáil please,” he said. “The only way you would have known this is, previously when I was, your husband inspected my farm.” He accused her of using private information “to point the finger at me”.

Pippa was having none of it.

“Excuse me, how dare you say that, you and I have had our own conversations about organic farming.”

Then Michael Healy-Rae rose to his feet to protect his fellow rural TD from the slur and all hell broke loose necessitating a suspension of the Dáil.

In recent decades, accusations of base corruption have been flung across the floor of the Dáil. The privilege of the House has been used and sometimes abused to issue the vilest of allegations. Never, however, over a full century, have things got so bad that one member could casually accuse another of being an organic farmer.

Not only that, but it sounds as if Deputy Collins is a repentant organic farmer, as he admitted to being one previously. Presumably, he gave up his oul sins once organic farming was categorised as a ‘woke’ activity and now he is in recovery.

Biodiversity crisis

So it goes for some when it comes to debating whether the biodiversity crisis is an epoch-defining event. Meanwhile, Leo Varadkar said during the week that Fine Gael could not accept the EU Nature Restoration Law in its current guise. The European group of which Fine Gael is a member wants it watered down.

Last weekend, Mr Varadkar set out how serious he and his party take climate change. In an interview with the Irish Times, he said that the Green Party’s priority in government was emissions reduction targets, just as his party’s priority was tax cuts for the fabled cohort known as ‘middle Ireland’. In this analysis, climate change is a Green Party “thing” rather than a threat to both the way we live and the capacity for those who come after us to live in any way at all.

For their part, the other two medium-sized parties in the political firmament, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, adroitly keep their head down whenever possible anytime the climate and associated biodiversity crises are mentioned. Their leading honchos know that votes are there to be lost on the issue with absolutely no gain on this side of the next election.

If we, as a country governed by a representative democracy, can’t get real then let us at least get honest. Either the science is correct, the solutions prescribed are doable, transnational bodies like the EU know what they’re about, or else it’s all, as some politicians appear to believe, a bit of a cod. At least the Rural Independent TDs are honest about their position. They do not accept the science and they do not believe that radical change should be implemented to arrest the burning of the planet.

If the mainstream parties, those who present themselves as capable of governing and mixing it on a global stage, are of a like mind they should say so. They should, at the very least, be honest about it.

If, however, they do accept the science, they should admit that they are unwilling to do what’s required because they do not believe themselves capable of bringing the public with them in sufficient numbers. If that is the case it should be put on the record for posterity.

At the moment, the only party that is being honest and willing to face up to tackling the transformative change required is the Greens. Everybody else is looking towards the sky, fervently hoping for either scientific or divine intervention, as if the whole thing is simply out of their hands.