The first few days of June saw global average temperatures rise more than 1.5C higher than pre-industrial averages — the threshold beyond which climate scientists say temperature rises could precipitate the worst effects of climate change.

The EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said the first 11 days of June registered the highest temperatures on record for this time of the year. And University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann said 2023 will almost certainly be the warmest year on record.