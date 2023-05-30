Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland, IDA, and Irish embassy to work from new shared hub in London

Since 2018, Irish food and drink exports have increased by almost a fifth to €5.3bn.
• Meanwhile, Education Minister Norma Foley will bring a memo to Cabinet outlining the details of a landmark €5m wellbeing pilot to provide counselling services in primary schools.
• Also at Cabinet on Tuesday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will seek approval to ban vapes for those under the age of 18 and to place a restriction on the types of retailers who can sell vapes or nicotine-inhaling products from July.
• Meanwhile, Justice Minister Simon Harris will bring the State's review into familicide and domestic homicide before Cabinet.
It's expected he will publish the report tomorrow which makes several recommendations once he has consulted with victims and families.
Former justice minister Charlie Flanagan commissioned the independent specialist study in 2019 following a campaign by the bereaved family of Clodagh Hawe, who was murdered by her husband, Alan, in 2016. He also murdered their three children before taking his own life.