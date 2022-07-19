Paul Hosford: Pomp and ceremony as Martin escapes the political heat

"I am in heaven today. There is plenty of green tea about the place."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin escaped the soaring temperatures in Ireland, and the heat of his own backbenchers, on a trip to Japan, content in his ability to sip copious cups of green tea, the drink that has "sustained him" during his third of a century in the Dàil.

Back home, a group of backbench Fianna Fáil TDs are gunning for Martin's removal before the December handover of the Taoiseach's office to Leo Varadkar.

Here, in Tokyo, it's different.

It's as hot, but it's a different type of hot, more humid and heavy that makes breathing feel like a chore and soaks fresh t-shirts in seconds — but there is little of that domestic Fianna Fáil strife, as much as the Taoiseach played it down on Sunday before departing for Japan.

Instead, there was pomp and ceremony in a room in the five-star Okura Hotel in the Japanese capital's Minato City district.

There was a selection of hot and cold foods which put a Japanese spin on Irish foods, like a Guinness and cheese spread, before Yasuko Naka's near-perfect rendition of Amhràn na bhFiann held the assembled audience captive.

Ms Naka's accompanying musicians, Yozo Toyota and Dai Komatsu, would return to the stage later as half of the Toyota Céilí Band.

Along with Hajime Takahashi and Honami Kimura, they belted out tunes that if you closed your eyes could have made you think you were in a snug in west Cork of a Sunday afternoon amid a séisiún.

Dr Peter Macmillan, an Irish man in Japan, recited an ancient Japanese poem, underlining what the Taoiseach referred to as the "deep relationships" between the two countries — though the Taoiseach did mention Japan's victory over Ireland in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Martin spent a good half an hour taking photos with the Irish contingent, before facing questions from the media in a side room where the Taoiseach would begin meetings.

Of course, the visit is not just a chance for Martin to get a break from noisy backbenchers.

Irish-Japan trade

Japan is the world's third-largest economy and when he meets Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wedneesday, the two will commit to a deepening of relations between two countries over the coming decade.

With trade between Ireland and Japan at around €16bn, and 50 indigenous Irish companies having bases in Japan, employing 2,000 Japanese workers, Martin was keen to stress the country's importance to Ireland's Asia-Pacific strategy.

To that end, Martin will on Wednesday turn the sod at the Ireland House, the new home of the Irish embassy in Japan.

Due for completion in 2024, drawings of the building took pride of place at Tuesday's event — gleaming glass and wood and white stone.

Martin is the first Taoiseach to visit Japan since Enda Kenny met the late Shinzo Abe in 2013.

Martin paid tribute to Abe, who was assassinated two weeks ago, saying the former prime minister was "an exceptional leader".

In Tokyo, the visit is being treated with a high level of respect. Irish flags adorn the lampposts in the area around the Japanese parliament, where Martin will spend a large chunk of his day on Wednesday and a group of MPs attended the event on Tuesday.

They'll be sure to have the green tea on hand, no doubt.