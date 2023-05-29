Taskforce to present proposals on protecting politicians from abuse by end of the year

A new task force will consider how to better protect politicians from violence and abuse following reports of death threats, sexual harassment and physical assaults, particularly of female public representatives.

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent Ciara Phelan is one of the members on the new Taskforce on Safe Participation in Political Life. The taskforce was established by Oireachtas Ceann Comhairle, Séan Ó Fearghaíl and Cork Senator and Cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer.

Concerns have been raised that safety threats and abuse may have a chilling effect on participation in public life, particularly of women.

High-profile TDs like Social Democrat leader and Cork South West TD Holly Cairns has said that she would not have run for public office had she known how much abuse she would receive. Ms Cairns had to install security systems at her home after a stalker turned up there and she was sent abusive and pornographic material.

Minister of State for Disability, Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte, who had animal excrement flung at her at a public meeting earlier this year, said that the abuse she receives has made her consider her position as a public representative.

Also, a man received a suspended sentence last year for sending sexually explicit messages to Minister of State for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance Jennifer Carroll McNeill, who spoke publicly about her fears for her safety. The Fine Gael TD is one of the taskforce members.

The taskforce plans to consider the nature, prevalence and impact of abuse, including online abuse, and harassment of those who participate in Irish political life.

It will also consider measures to address the problem of abuse and harassment within political life, including through education, policy and social media companies' response to abuse on their platforms.

A statement from the Task Force said:

“The health of our democracy relies on equal and diverse representation.

Reports in the media and survey results point to a significant level of abuse, including online abuse, and harassment experienced by those who participate in political life. This abuse is experienced disproportionately by women.

“These behaviours are deeply problematic and will have a long-term negative impact on women and minority groups’ participation in political life in particular."

A final report, with proposals on how to safeguard and promote civil political discourse, will be presented to the Ceann Comhairle and the Cathaoirleach no later than December 31. The 17-person taskforce is chaired by former Garda Commissioner and United Nations Assistant Secretary General for Safety and Security Nóirín O’Sullivan.

Taskforce members include Labour Leader Ivana Bacik; CEO of Women for Election Caitríona Gleeson; Independent TD Cathal Berry; and Sinéad McSweeney, formerly of Twitter, Ireland.

Allowances for politicians to improve their security were recently approved by the Cabinet. Politicians will be able to claim 50% of the cost of panic buttons, CCTV, intruder alarms and personal monitoring devices.

In the UK, politicians have been murdered at work in recent years. Jo Cox was killed by a white supremacist in 2016 and Sir David Amess was killed by an Islamic extremist in 2021.