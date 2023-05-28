Barry Cowen hits out at Taoiseach's 'posturing' over budget tax cuts 

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has criticised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for “adding to” controversy within the Coalition, over Fine Gael’s proposed budget tax cuts.

It comes as tensions have increased between the Coalition partners, after Mr Varadkar defended three of his party’s junior ministers who wrote an opinion piece advocating for a full-time worker on a wage of €52,000 to get €1,000 back in tax relief in the next budget.

Fianna Fáil have hit out at Fine Gael’s approach to an op-ed being published in a newspaper earlier this week. Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan have both said it is inappropriate, and the budget process should be respected.

However, following Mr Varadkar’s doubling down on the proposal, Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has said the Taoiseach and its office “should be above party politics.” “You know, I think he should call a halt to the posturing rather than adding to it,” he said.

It's pure electioneering. It's playing to a base, it's seeking to create a divide firmly positioning Fine Gael on a side in that divide.

“I think from a Fianna Fáil perspective, we have to ensure that the public aren't persuaded by Fine Gael into thinking that there's a power struggle within the Government to deliver on a tax package,” Mr Cowen told RTÉ's This Week programme.

He said there will be another tax package as expected in this year's budget, as well as looking at how to help the rental sector. He said there will be one-off payments again if necessary to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Cowen said the Taoiseach “should be above party partisanship” and follow processes such as the Government’s economic statement, before engagement on the budget.

Speaking on the same radio programme, Justice Minister Simon Harris said “we absolutely will not apologise as a political party for saying that we want to also help the squeezed middle.”

Mr Harris was asked about Fine Gael’s priorities when Mr Varadkar said in an interview with The Irish Times that his highest priority is home ownership, despite over 12,000 people being homeless.

Mr Harris said increasing housing supply is key to solving all of the challenges and the Taoiseach is making it very clear that the area that needs to see more progress is the area of the building of private homes because that will free up other rental properties.

Government chief whip Hildegarde Naughten told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics programme that she does not understand what the issue is regarding her three-party colleagues budget proposal.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty claimed this was a “fake fight orchestrated by Fine Gael” because of the party’s poll ratings, and that there was always going to be a tax package in the next budget.